Thompson Savannah Serves Their Own Delicious Beverage As Part Of The Zero Proof, Zero Judgment Beverage Menu (Photo: Business Wire)

 2 days ago

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report announces today the introduction of Zero Proof, Zero Judgment - a beverage program that will bring dedicated zero proof beverage options to several U.S. hotels across Hyatt's Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. In response to travelers' changing alcohol consumption habits and increased focus on their wellbeing, Zero Proof, Zero Judgment launched in August 2021 with many beverages featuring products from leading liquor replacement Ritual Zero Proof and carbonated mixer supplier Fever-Tree. Hyatt's creative beverage approach comes as 52% of Americans are actively trying to drink less alcohol (Source: Beverage Daily, Circle Up Growth Partners, Oct. 2020) and nearly 50% of travelers surveyed in October 2021 said they're likely to choose a non-alcoholic beverage over a beer or cocktail (Source: Hyatt Travel Pulse). Zero Proof, Zero Judgment aims to meet a growing demand from consumers to enjoy imbibing regardless of alcohol consumption preference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005774/en/

Thompson San Antonio serves their own delicious beverage as part of the Zero Proof, Zero Judgment beverage menu (Photo: Business Wire)

Through Zero Proof, Zero Judgment, restaurant and bar teams at many Hyatt hotels have enhanced their beverage menus with inventive non-alcoholic cocktails, many created with Ritual Zero Proof and Fever-Tree products. From a delicious beverage featuring Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative, basil, cucumber, lime, and ginger at Hyatt Centric Times Square New York's Bar 54, to an enticing option comprised of Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative, blueberry, honey, lime, and Fever-Tree Ginger Beer at the newly opened Thompson Savannah's Lobby Bar, each participating hotel has created unique, non-alcoholic beverages using a variety of Ritual Zero Proof and Fever-Tree's spirit alternatives and mixers, as well as seasonal ingredients and flavors for guests and locals to enjoy.

This program was inspired by sober bar manager Anna Welker of Topside at Revival Baltimore, a JdV by Hyatt hotel, who launched a local zero proof cocktail menu following a successful dry January menu in January 2020 to ensure non-drinkers visiting the hotel, like herself, were met with understanding and a variety of delicious beverage options.

"We're seeing travelers increasingly prioritizing their mental and physical wellbeing, so we are thrilled to offer this new beverage program that provides delicious and flavorful non-alcoholic cocktails," said Miranda Breedlove, national director of bars, lifestyle operations, Hyatt. "Ultimately, it's about providing an incomparable hospitality experience that's reimagined with intentional options for guests who choose not to drink or to drink less."

With a continued commitment to prioritizing colleague wellbeing and in conjunction with this new beverage program, Hyatt is introducing virtual Zero Proof, Zero Judgment seminars for restaurant, bar and event colleagues at several properties to start. Focused on destigmatizing the conversation around mental health in the service industry and highlighting tools for creating a more mindful, considerate work environment, seminars will be led by Spirits Educator, Licensed Professional Counselor and Founder of Healthy Pour, Laura Green, MEd, LPC.

"Considering the hardships hospitality workers inevitability encountered during the pandemic, I look forward to working with Hyatt colleagues to address mental health and wellness challenges regularly faced by those who work in or around alcohol," said Green. "The goal is to empower colleagues to foster a transparent and supportive working environment that promotes mental and physical health."

See below a list of all participating Hyatt hotel properties across the U.S. offering a Zero Proof, Zero Judgment menu, with more hotels expected to adopt the new beverage program in the coming months:

  • Alila
  • Andaz
  • Destination by Hyatt
  • JdV by Hyatt
  • Thompson Hotels

For resources and more information about how Hyatt supports colleague, guest and member wellbeing, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/info/wellbeing.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2021, Hyatt's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents, and the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group added 96 properties in 10 countries as of November 1, 2021. Hyatt's offerings include the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Hyatt's subsidiaries operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and the Trisept Solutions® travel technology platform. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made non-alcoholic spirit, crafted of all-natural botanicals to have the flavor and burn of a classic spirit, but without the alcohol or calories. Ritual is made for anyone who's driving, training, dieting, parenting, staying out late, getting up early, seeking the perfect third drink or abstaining altogether.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. After experimenting with hundreds of recipes in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, Ritual launched two flagship products in September of 2019 - a Gin Alternative and a Whiskey Alternative. In January 2020, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Tequila Alternative in April 2020 and a Rum Alternative in June 2021.

Industry leaders and tastemakers have continually awarded Ritual with their stamp of approval. Among its accolades, the Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, awarded Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative its Platinum Medal (98 points) in 2021, making it the highest-rated non-alcoholic spirit alternative and fifth on their all-time rankings of both non-alcoholic and full proof spirits. In 2021, Ritual won the Expo East NEXTY award for Best New Natural Living Product, recognizing the spirit alternative as one of the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

Ritual is currently available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof.com and Amazon, beverage retailers like Total Wine & More and Binny's Beverage Depot, and now select Whole Foods Market locations across the country. To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit our website and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Fever-Tree

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily.

The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and, with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients, is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion.

Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for seven consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars.

In the U.S., Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 20 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales, ginger beers and sparkling sodas that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

For more information, please visit www.fever-tree.com, email us at USA@Fever-Tree.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fevertreemixers, follow us on Twitter at @FeverTreeMixers and on Instagram at @FeverTree_USA.

About Healthy Pour

Healthy Pour provides consultation and education to employees working in restaurants and bars regarding mental health and support of individuals working in and around the hospitality industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005774/en/

Comments / 0

Hyatt introduces new Zero Proof Beverage Program

