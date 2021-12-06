ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TBWA Named Adweek's 2021 Global Agency Of The Year

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide was today named 2021 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek , the United States-based publication covering the brand marketing ecosystem.

TBWA was recognized for an exceptionally strong business year across a large range of global markets and its ability to drive Disruptive, transformative growth for its clients. The publication also highlighted its body of creative work for clients including Apple, Nissan and PepsiCo, among others, its focus on innovation and the progressive evolution of the company's Disruption® methodology. The Adweek profile can be viewed here .

"In one of the most competitive years Adweek's selection committee has ever seen, TBWA\Worldwide was unanimously selected as 2021's Global Agency of the Year," said David Griner, International Editor, Adweek. "Our editors were impressed not only with the network's business growth and consistently high bar for creative, but also by its clear focus on developing strong talent and elevating a new generation of innovative leadership for the industry."

"Being named Global Agency of the Year—again—is a tremendous honor and a testament to the 10,000+ creative minds in our collective whose talent, perseverance and ingenuity made this recognition a reality," says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "It validates our 'Always in Beta' mindset and our commitment to continuous innovation. From evolving DisruptionX and using creativity to impact the entire brand experience, to how our innovation platform NEXT is helping our agencies become innovation incubators, to the outstanding business performance and creative product from our agencies around the world, 2021 was an exceptional year—but our best days are ahead."

Ruhanen added, "We are also grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their brands. Without their continued partnership and their belief in Disruption, none of this is possible."

Earlier this year, the TBWA\ collective earned the #3 spot on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in the Advertising category, appearing on the list for the third year in a row. Adweek last selected TBWA as its Global Agency of the Year in 2018.

Looking to Disrupt? Find us at www.tbwa.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter or on Instagram.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 10,000+ creative minds in 41 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (OMC) - Get Omnicom Group Inc Report.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - Get Omnicom Group Inc Report ( www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbwa-named-adweeks-2021-global-agency-of-the-year-301438218.html

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Allied Global Marketing Promotes Kelly Estrella To Chief Of Marketing Operations

FORMER EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF CLIENT SOLUTIONS TO LEAD INTEGRATION OF ALLIED’S FULL SUITE OF MARKETING SOLUTIONS. Allied Global Marketing, a full-service integrated marketing agency working with the world’s largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, announced that it is promoting Kelly Estrella to Chief of Marketing Operations. Estrella, the company’s top female executive, was formerly the Executive Vice President of Client Solutions for Allied, a role she has held since 2018.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Movers & Shakers: Red Havas, PRecious Comms, and more

Red Havas has appointed Lawrence Muskitta to head its newly created public affairs offering. As head of public affairs, Muskitta will lead a unit that spans government relations, stakeholder engagement, patient/consumer advocacy, public behaviour change campaigns, policy monitoring and intelligence gathering, crisis management and strategic partnerships. He joins from Facebook, where he spent the past year as Public Policy manager, Stakeholder Engagement EU Affairs, based in Brussels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Enterprise Software Platform MadHive Appoints Jeff Fagel as Chief Marketing Officer

Former PepsiCo, Publicis and Epsilon Executive Joins as the Newest Member of the Company’s Leadership Team. MadHive, the industry-leading enterprise software company that powers modern media, today announced the addition of veteran digital marketing executive, Jeff Fagel, to the management team as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Fagel will lead MadHive’s marketing strategy with a focus on growing the marketing team, deepening customer relationships and continuing to strengthen its leadership position in the digital TV advertising space.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Acquisition of Colossal Media

Lamar Advertising Company, an owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announced today that it has acquired Colossal Media, the leading operator of hand-painted walls and murals. Colossal currently operates 81 large-format, hand-painted wall displays in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and six other US cities. Colossal...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Adweek#Global Markets#Omnicom Group#Pepsico#Tbwa Worldwide#International Editor#Disruption
martechseries.com

Sitel Group Named as a ‘Company of the Year’ in BIG Awards for Business

Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, was announced as a winner of the ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business, which rewards leading companies, products and people in their respective industries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Salesforce Executive Joins ActiveCampaign As Chief People Officer

Michael Rico brings a wealth of technology and consumer brand experience to this newly created role, underscoring the company’s commitment to its 1,000 global employees. ActiveCampaign, the leader in customer experience automation (CXA), has appointed Michael Rico as its first Chief People Officer. In this role, he will lead talent acquisition and business partnership teams, champion DEI, advance learning and development, and foster an award-winning workplace culture for this rapidly growing SaaS unicorn.
BUSINESS
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Smartly.io Welcomes Lyle Underkoffler as Chief Marketing Officer

Digital marketing veteran joins growing C-suite team to drive innovative go-to-market strategies and support accelerated business growth. Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced the appointment of Lyle Underkoffler as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Underkoffler will lead go-to-market (GTM) strategy for Smartly.io, focusing on the creation of revolutionary user experiences through a balance of creative intelligence and data insights. His deep knowledge of performance marketing and product management will be instrumental for the company as it continues an aggressive growth trajectory.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nissan
martechseries.com

Wavemaker Named MediaPost Media Agency of the Year

Agency demonstrated strong business growth and marketing intelligence and science innovation. Wavemaker has been named Media Agency of the Year for 2021 by MediaPost following a strong year of business success and innovation. Wavemaker has a strong track record of provoking growth for clients, and this designation follows the agency’s Adweek U.S Media Agency of the Year win in February 2021.
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

P&G Develops Skincare Brand With A.S. Watson

P&G has collaborated with a retailer for the first time to create a completely new skincare brand. The consumer goods giant worked with A.S. Watson to launch the new Japan skincare brand called ‘aio’ in physical and online stores of Watsons in Greater China markets. Both companies were said to...
BUSINESS
Richmond.com

The Martin Agency named top advertising agency in U.S. for second year in a row

The Martin Agency has done it again. Adweek has named the Richmond-based advertising firm as the top ad agency in the nation. The agency received the honors from the influential industry trade publication for the second consecutive year, making it only the third firm to win the U.S. award in back-to-back years. The Martin Agency also won the nation’s top award in 2009.
RICHMOND, VA
AdWeek

Mischief @ No Fixed Address Is Adweek's 2021 Breakthrough Agency of the Year

Few advertising agencies would see an impromptu endorsement on social media as a chance to create a new product line—especially not an endorsement that promises to show viewers how to achieve a “smooth ass hoo-ha.” Most would have considered teen creator Carly Joy’s viral TikTok about her personal shaving routine—which effectively doubled as an ad for beauty brand Eos’ line of shaving creams—too risqué to acknowledge. But Mischief @ No Fixed Address, an expansion of the Canadian agency No Fixed Address, recognized an opportunity for some clever reactive marketing.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts “Stickiness” of Streaming Content Partnerships

Telecom giant Verizon is happy with the customer response to content partnerships with the likes of Disney+, Discovery+ and Apple Music that it has offered certain subscribers for free for certain periods of time, its CEO said on Monday. “We are positively surprised about the stickiness and how customers have stayed with the services and the retention,” including when rolling them over to paying service, Hans Vestberg told the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. “We are very happy with that model and there is probably more to be done there,” he reiterated. “We now have streaming services, we have...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Adweek Appoints Juliette Morris as Chief Executive Officer

New York, NY – December 3, 2021 – Adweek, the leading source of news and insights covering marketing, media, and technology, today announced that Juliette Morris will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Morris comes to Adweek with more than 20 years of operational, management and marketing experience,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Viant And Adweek Survey Reveals Consumer Advertising Sentiment

Viant Technology Inc. a leading people-based advertising software company, and Adweek, the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem, announced the results of a joint survey that examined consumer attitudes towards digital advertising. The exclusive survey, titled, “Can The Digital Ad Experience Be Saved?” is of more than 500 domestic consumers and revealed perceptions of digital advertising experiences, overall attitudes toward personalization, how they feel about the “value exchange” for personal information, and what consumers are willing to share to get the best possible ad experience.
INTERNET
Daily Herald

Keefer named CEO at Orbus

WOODRIDGE -- Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, North America's leading wholesale supplier and manufacturer of display, exhibit, graphic and event solutions, announced the appointment of Gary Keefer as chief executive officer. Giles Douglas, Orbus' CEO of 20 years, retired in 2020 and continues to serve on the board of directors.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Bissell names McCann as its creative agency of record

Floor cleaning brand Bissell Homecare has picked McCann Worldgroup as its creative agency of record following a review first reported in August. The prior agency was ICF Next, which defended the account after holding it since 2014. McCann's Interpublic Group of Cos. sibling FCB was also a contender in the Bissell pitch, which was conducted by Select Resources International.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy