ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Press Conference:Democracy First For The Arab World

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arab Council and the pro-democracy organizations from around the Arab world, Europe and the United States organized the "Democracy First for the Arab World" conference on Friday, December 3, 2021. We will announce the main results and recommendations of this conference at a press conference, on Tuesday Dec. 7 at the National Press Club.

We felt compelled to complement the "Democracy Summit" called by President Biden, in which only one Arab country, Iraq, was invited to participate. In line with the American conference, the Arab conference focused on three main areas: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights. It is clear that the Arab countries have significant deficiencies in all three areas.

The international community faces profound challenges, and the authoritarian regimes constitute a major obstacle to resolving these challenges. The international community should not tolerate these regimes as they embody the essence of corruption and perpetuate inhumane practices that lead to instability and turmoil that extend far beyond the borders of the countries that suffer from these regimes.

We urge the leaders of the free world to stand united against authoritarian regimes and commit to supporting the people instead of tyrants and dictators, and open dialogues with pro-democracy groups, parties, and organizations in the Middle East and North Africa(MENA) region to create alternative solutions for improving peoples' lives so that they can contribute productively to peace, prosperity, and stability of the global community.

For more information, please contact Dr. Radwan Masmoudi, President of the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy at 202-304-2940 or radwanmasmoudi@gmail.com

LIVE STREAMING of the press conference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89836117108

CONTACT INFORMATION: The Arab Council The National Egyptian Alliance Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy Mokhtar Kamel(703) 501-1398 mokhtarkamel@hotmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-conferencedemocracy-first-for-the-arab-world-301438215.html

SOURCE Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

White House Announces First Diplomatic Boycott of Olympics in Over 40 Years

The United States will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest China’s human rights abuses, the White House announced on Monday. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing. WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki confirms a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, given China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity." She adds: "The athletes on Team...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Beast

The ‘Visible Deterioration’ in American Democracy Is Just the Start

While many in the media and political landscape are distracted by the phantom menace of wokeness, the US was just added to an annual list of “backsliding” democracies for the first time ever. It’s an urgent reminder to Americans battling windmills like Critical Race Theory and The 1619 project, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comment came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday. Zhao on Monday vowed China would respond with “firm countermeasures,” but gave no details. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the administration will fully support U.S. athletes competing at the games but won’t dispatch U.S. diplomats or officials to attend. Psaki said the U.S. has a ”fundamental commitment to...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

GLOLBALink | U.S. fails to draw lesson from wars, Princeton scholar says

GENEVA, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The United States has not learned the proper lesson from its failed wars, Richard Falk, emeritus professor of international law at Princeton University, told Xinhua in a recent interview via video link. Falk had first-hand experience visiting wartime Vietnam in 1968, which led him to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Islam#Europe#The Arab Council#The National Press Club#American
dallassun.com

Militant leftists have become the establishment

Recent remarks like those of Canadian Extinction Rebellion organizer David Suzuki, warning of eco-terrorism in defense of the leftist status quo, only serve to push an already leftist establishment agenda further to the left. Is there ever going to be a time when the left will stop pretending that it...
PROTESTS
ARTnews

Afghan Artists Make Plea to U.S. and European Leaders for Refuge: ‘A Dark Future Awaits’

In an urgent effort to flee persecution, a group of anonymous Afghan artists penned an open letter to President Joe Biden and other European political leaders seeking evacuation from the country following the Taliban regime’s takeover. Artists at Risk, a global nonprofit organization founded as an affiliate of the Finnish arts platform Perpetuum Mobile to aid artists in conflict zones, delivered the letter on Monday to Biden. The letter’s other recipients included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Fearing for their...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US diplomatic boycott: What does it mean for the Olympics?

The United States has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China's human rights record, particularly its handling of Muslim minorities that Washington considers a form of genocide. Here's what the move means.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
Country
Iraq
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi won’t be deterred by an embargo

In 1931, Japan invaded Manchuria and set up a puppet government; the world did nothing. In 1937, Japan committed a full-scale invasion of China; in response, the United States instituted an economic embargo on Japan. As a result, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and an unprepared United States followed with a declaration of war, which resulted in the Japanese, Italian and German Tripartite Pact, and a mutual declaration of war with the United States.
WORLD
AFP

Western diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics widens

Britain, Canada and Australia on Wednesday joined the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, prompted by what the Western allies argue are widespread rights abuses by China. Britain will not send ministers to the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament, as discord over a slew of issues strains relations between Beijing and London to the most serious extent since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. These include the persecution on pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong, a former British colony, and human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. As with the other boycotting countries, Johnson confirmed athletes would still attend, saying: "I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible."
WORLD
Washington Post

Young Americans are really down on democracy and reeling from the pandemic

It's December. We hereby declare Rihanna as The Early's hero, too, and are currently accepting Shiba Inu coins, tips and recipes: earlytips@washpost.com. 🚨: “A 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding eight others, authorities said, in what appears to be the deadliest episode of on-campus violence in more than 18 months" our colleagues Lindsay Kalter, Reis Thebault, Laura Meckler and Hannah Knowles report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy