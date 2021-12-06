ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nobility Project Leads The Way When It Comes To BUSD Reflections!

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobility is a revolutionary esports utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain network, the Nobility mission is simple, to remove all the current limitations within the esports gaming industry with blockchain technology and cutting-edge tokenomics in order to provide a completely fair revenue system for all viewers, streamers and pro gamers to be part of and be rewarded. The main focus of this mission revolves around organizing and hosting gaming tournaments with massive prize pools whilst also providing a means for holders to be rewarded through reflections and community tournaments.

Nobility is leading the way for projects currently paying out BUSD Reflections, Binance pegged USD (BUSD) is paid out to all those least 200,000 Nobility Tokens rather than the native token as it offers much more security because of the coin's pegged nature.

This is facilitated through a 7% tax on all transactions that is then redistributed by weight to all qualifying holders and these reflections can be claimed through the Nobility website at any time. To date, Nobility have paid out almost $5,000,000 in BUSD to Nobility holders, more than any other project.

David Chen who sits on the board of FaZe Clan , MiCamp Solutions and Commloan was recently announced as an official partner of the Nobility project, alongside several prominent partnerships the Nobility team has a huge amount of collective knowledge and experience with business, esports & blockchain technology,

There are many more announcements in the pipeline for Nobility, such as community tournaments, partnerships and project updates. Keep up with Nobility on all the platforms below.

Social Links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/nobilitytoken Discord - https://discord.com/invite/nobilitytoken Telegram - https://t.me/thenobilitytoken Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/nobilitytoken Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nobilitytoken/ Medium - https://medium.com/@NobilityToken Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/user/nobilitytoken

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nobility-project-leads-the-way-when-it-comes-to-busd-reflections-301438228.html

SOURCE Nobility Token

