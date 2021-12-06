ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India, Russia discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan; outline priorities including formation of inclusive government

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India and Russia on Monday discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and outlined the priorities which include ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, providing immediate humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and...

BBC

Afghanistan: Politics was priority during Kabul exit - official

A Foreign Office official with decades of experience has described the government's handling of the Kabul evacuation as "unforgivable". The civil servant, who requested anonymity, told BBC Two's Newsnight that "trauma and suffering" was caused by the way it was managed. She claimed ministers were more focused on media coverage...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Monday, with trade and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan both on the agenda. Afghanistan’s takeover by the Taliban earlier this year has led to a humanitarian crisis in the country, which New...
WORLD
Vladimir Putin
Narendra Modi
News 8 WROC

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year.
WORLD
US News and World Report

India, Russia Strike Trade, Arms Deals During Putin Visit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles. Putin travelled to India with...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

The West must cut a deal with the Taliban to prevent mass starvation in Afghanistan

The lack of food security in Afghanistan may soon become a threat to the stability of many other countries. Without a radical change of western policy towards the Taliban, millions of people will make their way to anywhere they can find food. The arrival of the poorest of the poor in neighbouring countries and the European Union threatens to fuel further political polarization at a moment in which many governments are already under severe strain. Domestic tax and benefits scandals, Brexit, yo-yo COVID-19 policies and failure to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel have already eroded trust in British and...
WORLD
Afghanistan
India
New Delhi, IN
Terrorism
United Nations
Russia
Karzai calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan to gain international acceptance, recognition

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 4 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai emphasized the significance of inclusive government in Afghanistan calling Loya Jirga (Great Assembly) as a good option to chart its path towards legitimacy. Karzai necessitated the importance of an inclusive government that advocates different aspects of society in Afghanistan, to...
WORLD
Russia, India to sign 10 bilateral agreements including semi-confidential ones, says Russian Presidential aide

Moscow [Russia], December 4 (ANI): Russia and India will sign 10 bilateral agreements in various areas including some semi-confidential ones following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. "About 10 bilateral agreements will be signed, which are quite...
INDIA
Taliban, EU discuss economic situation of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] November 28 (ANI): Taliban and European Union delegates held meetings in Doha to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's political and economic issues along with humanitarian aid were discussed between Taliban and European Union delegates, according to the Tolo News. "Taliban and European delegates met yesterday and...
WORLD
Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
US, Russia actively discussing Afghanistan: Moscow

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, a senior Russian official on Saturday said that Moscow and Washington are actively discussing the Afghan crisis. The remarks came from the Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov during a live YouTube show where he...
FOREIGN POLICY
Russia, India, China note concerns over Afghanistan situation, call for immediate, unhindered humanitarian assistance for country

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Russia, India and China on Friday noted concerns regarding the dramatic change in the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any other country. The foreign ministers of Russia,...
WORLD
Taliban believe current government in Afghanistan is inclusive: Spokesperson

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday said the outfit consider the government they have installed in Afghanistan to be inclusive as it includes members of various ethnic groups. This claim comes as the Taliban has been facing stringent criticism from the international community for the all-male government...
WORLD

