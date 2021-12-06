ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") To Acquire Great Escapes RV Center With Three RV Stores In Missouri And Arkansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of Great Escapes RV Center with three full-service RV stores in Arkansas and Missouri. The acquisitions will be completed in December. This will expand RVR's presence in Missouri to three stores and will be RVR's first store in Arkansas.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "The Great Escapes RV Center caps a great year of growth for RVR with 52 stores added in 2021. This gives us 90 stores in 26 states to drive us towards our goal to serve our customers wherever their travels may take them."

"The Great Escapes RV Center is a growing business in markets with excellent RV demographics including the popular RV destinations in the Ozarks," added Ferrando. "We are excited to enter Northwest Arkansas with a 40-acre location, great brands and a large service, parts and collision operation. The Great Escapes store in Springfield, Missouri on I-44 is brand new and will give us excellent growth in that market. The St. Louis store is also right on I-44 and marks our entry into the St. Louis market."

"Great Escapes RV Center has been operating in the region since 1999," said Raul Rodriguez, SVP Corporate Development. "We thank David Chamberlin for selecting us to acquire Great Escape RV Center. The stores will be part of RVR's regional business under the direction of Larry Hall, Region President for RVR."

"The business is well positioned with leading RV brands like Jayco, Grand Design, Keystone, Forest River, Rockwood and DRV," said Larry Hall. "We welcome all the team members of Great Escapes RV Center to the RV Retailer family."

Great Escapes RV Centers in Mountain Home, Arkansas sits on 40 acres on the south side of US Highway 62 just east of the White River outside of Bull Shoals Lake. The St. Louis, Missouri store is located right of Interstate 44 on the west side of St Louis in Eureka. The Springfield, Missouri store is in Strafford on the north side of Interstate 44 near the Bass Pro's Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium.

To learn more about Great Escapes RV Center and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.greatescapesrv.com/, http://www.rvs2buy.com/, or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 87 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-to-acquire-great-escapes-rv-center-with-three-rv-stores-in-missouri-and-arkansas-301438227.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

