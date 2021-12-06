ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

 2 days ago
Steven Spielberg ’s coming-of-age drama “ The Fabelmans ,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving.

The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022.

Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11).

The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but “The Fabelmans” is said to dramatize the developmental experiences of a movie-lover who eventually became the most commercially successful director in modern times. Williams and Dano are expected to play roles inspired by Spielberg’s mother and father, while Rogen’s part is influenced by the director’s favorite uncle. At the center of the film is LaBelle, as aspiring filmmaker named Sammy, with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Julia Butters portraying his sister, Anne.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator, “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner. The pair recently teamed on “West Side Story,” a big-screen adaptation of the classic musical, to rave reviews. Spielberg and Kushner previously teamed on 2005’s historical action drama “Munich” and 2012’s period piece “Lincoln,” starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th president of the United States of America.

In addition to directing and co-writing, Spielberg is producing “The Fabelmans” with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The film began production in July.

Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nightmare Alley’ First Reactions Commend Guillermo del Toro Noir’s ‘Breathtaking’ Production Design, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Career-Best Performance’

The first reactions to Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley” are thundering in following the film’s global premiere in New York City on Wednesday evening. Film critics and entertainment writers who attended the high-profile screening took to social media, praising Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his 2017 best picture winner “The Shape of Water.” Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carnival entertainer with a knack for manipulating people with a few select phrases. Carlisle’s abilities and showmanship launch him into the upper classes of society, where he encounters...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

Casting News For ‘Blade’ and Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead biopic, and updates on ‘Lethal Weapon 5,’ ‘Trolls 3,’ and More

Plus, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ reveals eight new character posters ahead of its December 22nd release date. If you were following social media last week, you might think the only movie news was the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer, but there was so much more than that. We saw casting announcements for the MCU’s ‘Blade’ starring Mahershala Ali, as well as director Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead biopic.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' earns early praise for omitting English subtitles: 'That's how it should be'

In bringing West Side Story back to the big screen, Steven Spielberg has already made some big changes to the beloved 1961 movie version. The earlier film — co-directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, who also directed the original Broadway stage show — famously featured non-Latinx performers in the roles of Puerto Rican characters. For example, Natalie Wood and George Chakiris played siblings Maria and Bernardo, with Chakiris winning an Oscar for his performance. Rita Moreno, who also took home an Academy Award for playing Bernardo's girlfriend, Anita, was the only Puerto Rico-born actor to have a major role in the film.
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 25 Best Film and Television Posters of 2021

What makes a great poster? It’s about a lot more than just being visually striking. The most memorable posters for films and television series manage to capture the atmosphere and energy of what it’s like to experience the works themselves, not just visually express a character or plot element. That brings us to the best posters of the 2021. Whether it was Warner Bros. capturing the awe-inspiring scale of “Dune” or HBO channeling its inner slime puppy and playing into one of the most delicious relationships on “Succession,” the best posters of the year didn’t just sell the hell out of their titles. They managed to capture what makes watching those titles so special.
MOVIES
This Is Steven Spielberg’s Worst Movie

Steven Spielberg, one of the greatest directors, producers and writers in film history, has been involved in movies that have been nominated for 133 Oscars and won 34. He has had a career that has spanned over five decades. His first feature film, “Duel,” was released in 1971. His most recent, “The Fabelmans,” is set to release this year. His breakout film was “Jaws,” released early in his career, as it reached theaters in 1975. Several of his films are on the American Film Institute’s top 100 movies of all time list, led by “Schindler’s List” (1993).
MOVIES
The Independent

The Hand of God review: Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama dazzles as much as it confounds

Dir: Paolo Sorrentino. Starring: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri, Marlon Joubert, Betti Pedrazzi. 15, 130 minutes.Something seems to happen when filmmakers hit 50. Many start to look inward or try to excavate how their life’s work came to be. They loosely recreate the experiences that came to define them, making movies that chart their own origins – Federico Fellini’s Amarcord, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir. They film their younger and often prettier proxies gazing up at the cinema screen, their futures slowly coming into view. The Hand of God is Paolo Sorrentino’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
SHOPPING
