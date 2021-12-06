ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

WANTED: St. Louis police search for this van connected to fatal shooting

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Detectives are asking for help from the public to find a large van that's wanted in connection to the killing of a man in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Police shared photos of this white Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van, which is known to frequent the Baden neighborhood. Police say it's also know to switch Missouri license plates.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward can contact CrimeStoppers.

Photo credit (SLMPD)

Police say the van is connected to the fatal shooting of Quintell Dickerson, 39, on Nov. 14. He was found suffering from gunshot wounds near North Broadway & Jackson, just on the St. Louis City/County border.

The north St. Louis County resident was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is an unknown Black male.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

