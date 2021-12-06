LIST: Louisville Shops Offering Free Holiday Gift Wrapping
Gift wrapping can be a daunting task, especially when you have lots of presents to get wrapped this holiday season . If you're looking for somewhere to take that chore off of your holiday list, then look no further.
There are many businesses in Louisville that offer free gift wrapping services. Courier Journal compiled a list of each business offering gift wrapping. Here's a list of all Louisville businesses offering free gift wrapping this holiday season :
Carmichael's Bookstore
2720 Frankfort Ave., 1295 Bardstown Road, 1313 Bardstown Road
Macy's
7900 Shelbyville Road in Oxmoor Center
Playthings Toy Shoppe
4209 Shelbyville Road, 1215 Herr Lane
Revelry Boutique Gallery
742 East Market Street
Rodes for Him For Her
49388 Brownsboro Road
Scout
3626 Brownsboro Road
Taylor Lee Comfort
6301 Moonseed Street
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Road in Oxmoor Center
Work the Metal
1201 Story Ave
When you shop online, there are options for gift wrapping as well. Here are some online shops that offer free gift wrapping services:
- Amazon
- Apple
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Nordstrom
- Tiffany & Co
- Walmart
