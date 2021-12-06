LIST: Louisville Shops Offering Free Holiday Gift Wrapping

Photo: Getty Images

Gift wrapping can be a daunting task, especially when you have lots of presents to get wrapped this holiday season . If you're looking for somewhere to take that chore off of your holiday list, then look no further.

There are many businesses in Louisville that offer free gift wrapping services. Courier Journal compiled a list of each business offering gift wrapping. Here's a list of all Louisville businesses offering free gift wrapping this holiday season :

Carmichael's Bookstore

2720 Frankfort Ave., 1295 Bardstown Road, 1313 Bardstown Road

Macy's

7900 Shelbyville Road in Oxmoor Center

Playthings Toy Shoppe

4209 Shelbyville Road, 1215 Herr Lane

Revelry Boutique Gallery

742 East Market Street

Rodes for Him For Her

49388 Brownsboro Road

Scout

3626 Brownsboro Road

Taylor Lee Comfort

6301 Moonseed Street

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Road in Oxmoor Center

Work the Metal

1201 Story Ave

When you shop online, there are options for gift wrapping as well. Here are some online shops that offer free gift wrapping services: