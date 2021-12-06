ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juggernaut drills 5.5 metres of 14.31 g/t AuEq on Goldilocks discovery, British Columbia

Cover picture for the articleJuggernaut Exploration Ltd. [JUGR-TSXV; JUGRF-OTC] reported results from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill program on its 100%-controlled Gold Star property situated along the central coast of British Columbia. A total of five shallow exploratory holes were drilled, all of which intersected significant widths of high-grade gold/polymetallic mineralization in quartz-chlorite-sulphide...

