Tech stocks appear to be a key focus of investors in the latest stock market hot streak. This is apparent as the tech-heavy Nasdaq index has mostly recovered from the Omicron variant-related sell-offs over the Thanksgiving weekend. Overall, investors appear to be optimistically buying into risk assets as markets continue to run. Accordingly, this seems to stem from more positive updates regarding the Omicron Covid variant. Earlier today, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) noted that three doses of their vaccine “neutralize” the new variant. As such, we could be seeing renewed investor interest in some of the most active stocks in the stock market today.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO