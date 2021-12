Heading into the offseason it was always clear that the Red Sox were going to need to do some work in the rotation, it just was never entirely clear what exactly that meant. Eduardo Rodriguez was a free agent, so it could have just meant re-signing him and rolling on as normal, perhaps just adding a little more depth. It could have meant enjoying the depth they’ve built up the last couple years and using a chunk of money on one big splash. Or it could have meant pooling some money for a handful of interesting but cheaper signings and hope that more options makes it more likely someone sticks.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO