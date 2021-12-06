ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Offerman Joins the Cast of HBO’s The Last of Us

By Hayes Madsen
cgmagonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Offerman, best known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks & Recreation, has reportedly joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us adaption. Speaking to The Guardian, actor Murray Bartlett (Frank) name-dropped Offerman, who wasn’t a previously known member of the cast. “It’s co-created by Craig Mazin,...

www.cgmagonline.com

Literary Hub

Where the Deer and Antelope Play by Nick Offerman, Read by the Author

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Actor, humorist, woodworker, and writer Nick Offerman narrates Where the Deer and Antelope Play, a wandering and insightful...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVOvermind

What Has Nick Offerman Been Up To Since “Parks And Recreation”?

Nick Offerman is best known for his role as the overly pragmatic, staunchly libertarian director of the Pawnee Parks Department, Ron Swanson, in the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation. The series was on air for seven seasons, and while it didn’t reach The Office popularity levels, it continues to be one of the most enjoyable mockumentaries out there. Parks and Rec starred Nick Offerman alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir, and Rob Lowe. Fans love Offerman’s character because of his many quotable lines. In an interview with Variety, Nick Offerman described the writing process behind his most famous lines in the TV series. “It’s always collaborative. It’s not a foot race where it’s clear who the winner was; it’s always much more of a relay situation. So I know I contributed a few snacks of wordage, mainly about Tammy and about a couple of the hunting terms. But that’s always been the case: Whenever they write out outdoor content or woodworking content or anything involving tools, they take a stab at it knowing that I will then make it more accurate so that my dad will not be ashamed of me. But it’s all very loose where often in the middle of a scene I’ll say, “Oh you know what? What if I say ‘deer fat’?” They had some other term about butchering an animal and covering Tammy in something, and deer fat seemed to create a more potent picture, but it’s all very collaborative. I’m not a world-class improviser like some of my castmates, and so I love helping the team to polish whichever particular construction we’re putting together, but it is all of us.” After Parks and Rec, Nick Offerman has appeared in different films and shows that have successfully detached his image from that of Ron Swanson. He’s also been involved in book writing and has spent most of his free time focusing on his love for woodworking. What has Nick Offerman been up to since his Parks and Rec days?
CinemaBlend

HBO's The Last Of Us Star Seemingly Revealed A Parks And Rec Star's Casting

Things appear to be moving right along for HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. Fans have been chomping at the bit for more info on this new take on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game franchise and, so far, they’ve been treating to a few behind-the-scenes treats. There have also been a number of casting reports over the past year, which indicate that the show has amassed a talented group of stars. Well, it would appear that you can now add another to that list, as Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman has seemingly been revealed as a cast member, thanks to one of the show’s stars.
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

Nick Offerman and Wife Megan Mullally Have Both Kissed Rob Lowe

Nick Offerman's not shying away from the rare connection he shares with his wife, Megan Mullally, and Rob Lowe. They've all locked lips!. The Parks and Recreation star made the hilarious revelation Friday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and he had a blast telling the story. The subject came up after Clarkson said Offerman mentioned the nugget in his new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Personal Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

The Weeknd's forthcoming HBO drama 'The Idol' adds six cast members

It was revealed Nov. 22 that HBO has given a series order to The Idol, an hour-long drama from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. Thursday (Dec. 1), the cast grew by six (h/t Variety): Juliebeth Gonzalez, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater. Gonzalez is the only one to be cast as a series regular at this time.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Juliette Lewis Joins All–Star Cast in Peacock's Queer as Folk

Watch: Juliette Lewis & Michael Ealy Dish on "Secrets and Lies" Juliette Lewis is ready to bring the drama. The Academy Award and Emmy–nominated actress is set for a recurring guest star role in Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk. Fresh off her starring role in Yellowjackets, she will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son.
MOVIES
411mania.com

AEW’s Austin Gunn Joins Cast Of New E! Reality Show

Austin Gunn is headed to reality TV as part of the E! Network’s new reality series. Gunn has been announced as a member of the cast for the network’s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules which premieres on January 12th. The show is described as follows:. “Eight celebrity children will be put...
TV SERIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Laverne Cox Joins Cast of Netflix's Dystopian YA Film Uglies

The Emmy-nominated Orange Is the New Black alum has been cast in the upcoming dystopian fantasy movie Uglies, according to Deadline. Based on the bestselling YA novel of the same name, Uglies takes place in a world where a “compulsory operation at sixteen makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.”
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to Premiere Exclusively on HBO Max

It’s official Magic Mike fans! The third installment in the franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, will be debuting exclusively on HBO Max. Here’s what we know about the project!. Magic Mike’s Last Dance Details. The news just dropped this afternoon, November 29th, that Magic Mike’s Last Dance is headed to...
THEATER & DANCE
shondaland.com

HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’ Reminds Us That Everyone Deserves to Be Found

In the second episode of the heartbreaking HBO docuseries Black and Missing, Valencia Harris, a Baltimore mother whose then-24-year-old daughter, Unique Harris, went missing in 2010, shares one of the show’s most gut-punching quotes. “This is the most unnatural thing that I have ever had to deal with. … I have a fear that I may forget what my child sounds like. That scares me,” she says before breaking down in tears.
TV SERIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES

