Bellator 272 Betting Guide (Give Me Some of Your Tots) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.94) The boys (Gumby Vreeland & Jeff Fox) are back with some winning picks! The last Bellator event of the year – Bellator 272 – goes down this Friday and Gumby has some winning bets for some choice fights from the fight card. This includes a couple of juicy dogs! Plus, your favorite betting boys finish off their under-the-radar prospect report for the UFC’s heavier weight classes. And a true friendship test – would Gumby give Jeff some tater tots from his pocket even if he was freaking starving? Tune in and see!

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO