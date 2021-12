For the DIYer in your life who takes pride in tackling home repair and maintenance tasks themselves, finding the right gift isn’t always easy. Our personal experiences working on our own apartments and townhouse, as well as time spent as a residential carpenter in New York City, have given us a pretty good idea of what products would be most useful for the typical homeowner. We used this experience and insight to curate the best gifts for DIYers, paying careful attention to only include brands that we have come to trust over the years. We also kept pricing in mind, so whatever your budget may be, you should find something in your price range.

