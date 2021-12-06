Find Authentic New York Bagels In An Area You’d Least Suspect When You Visit Sclafani’s In Virginia

New York seems to have a monopoly on delicious bagels. Or does it? A trip to Sclafani’s in Virginia may have you reconsidering. This northern Virginia spot is renowned for its bread and bagels, which some people believe to be the very best outside of the Empire State. If you’ve been on the lookout for the best bagels in Virginia, you can stop searching. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Sclafani’s in Winchester, Virginia.

Let's face it: there's nothing quite like a New York bagel. But what if you didn't have to travel hours on I-95 to get an authentic New York-style bagel?

That's where Sclafani's New York Bagels steps in. Serving up delicious, quality bagels that are made from scratch, this bakery has quickly become a favorite among visitors and locals alike.

According to reviews on Google, even those who hail from the Empire State are impressed by the freshness, quality, and consistency of these bagels.

In addition to all of your traditional flavors, you'll be delighted by the assortment of creative twists. How about cookies-and-cream cheese?

Or perhaps even a birthday cake cream cheese?

If you're looking for something a bit more filling, you might consider ordering a bagel sandwich. Sclafani's is famous for its pork rolls with egg and cheese.

So the next time you're craving a truly authentic New York bagel, you'll know exactly where to go.

Just be sure to arrive early in case they sell out!

Have you ever tried the amazing bagels from Sclafani’s in Winchester? Do you agree that these are the best bagels in Virginia? Be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments – we’d love to hear from you! For more information, be sure to check out Sclafani’s New York Bagels on Facebook .

