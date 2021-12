Major League Soccer and adidas today unveiled the official match ball for the league’s 2022 season. Incorporating the national flowers of the United States (rose) and Canada (bunchberry) as well as colors representing the other homelands of MLS players, the new official match ball is a symbol of the league’s extraordinary diversity. The ball’s design reflects the 860 players of MLS hailing from 79 different countries and highlights the sense of unity and belonging within soccer communities around the globe.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO