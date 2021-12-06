The Most In-Demand Artists on Artsy in November 2021

Looking at Alvin Armstrong vibrant, velocity-filled paintings, one would never guess that the artist only began painting three years ago. Take the pair of monumental canvases currently on view at The Artsy Vanguard exhibition in Miami, for example. Titled The Grass Ain’t Always Greener (2021) and The Grass Is Always Greener (2021), the works each feature a pair of riders astride glowing chestnut-brown horses galloping full force towards the viewer, thundering explosively off of the surface of the painting. Articulated with just a few simple blocks of color, Armstrong’s composition deftly communicates the nuanced tension of the riders’ shoulders, the grip of their thighs, and the careful balance of their weight. Meanwhile, his horses are rendered in equally confident, sculptural swaths of paint that showcase every muscle, joint, and tendon at work.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO