The Most In-Demand Artists on Artsy in November 2021

By Kaylie Felsberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chart above shows the artists who had the biggest increases month over month in the number of collectors inquiring about their work on Artsy in November. experienced one of the largest surges in collector demand on Artsy. The self-taught New York–based painter is best known for his prismatic abstractions that...

The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Bea Bonafini

The first thing you notice are the colors. Bea Bonafini sculptures and painted wall pieces—which appear as standalone works or components of immersive installations — come in a palette that sits somewhere at the intersection of. Hilma af Klint. Memphis Group. . Pinks oscillate between rose quartz and salmon; oranges...
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Louise Giovanelli

In preparation for her recent exhibition “Auto-da-fé,” at GRIMM’s Tribeca gallery,. searched for a final reference to top off her paintings’ theatricality and allure. She landed on the classic 1976 thriller Carrie. What better fit than the distorted tale of a prom queen gone wrong?. “I rewatched Carrie paced down...
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Tariku Shiferaw

Abstract painter Tariku Shiferaw believes one of his earliest breakthroughs happened on one of his first days of high school. His freshman homeroom teacher, Mr. Elliotte, told the class, “Do not let the system tell you what to think,” then disconnected the classroom’s public announcement system. Shiferaw recalls that his teacher was a “hippie muralist who played Afrobeat music” and whose distinct repudiation of systemic control left an indelible impact. At the time, Shiferaw was often teased by his elder siblings for not knowing the latest announcements or updates to the school schedule. Shiferaw smiles to himself as he recounts these early moments, recognizing now the influence they had on his individual approach to art.
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Mathilde Denize

Several years ago, Mathilde Denize was about to throw away her old art school paintings to make space in her tiny Paris studio. But before her failed experiments made it to the trash, she spontaneously cut up one canvas and fashioned it into a swimsuit form. “Maybe it was an intuitive gesture,” Denize reflected recently. “My friends said, ‘Oh my God, I want to wear that. Please make a collection!’” With that, she held onto the old paintings.
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Alteronce Gumby

Gumby’s work dives deep into color not just visually, but symbolically and politically. “I felt like these color codes towards Black people have been reinforced throughout pop culture and throughout society,” Gumby explained. “I feel like that’s why when Martin Luther King said, ‘I’m Black, I’m proud of it. I’m Black and beautiful,’ he was trying to push against these color codes that have been reinforced through color, race, and culture.”
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Tanya Goel

During the long months of lockdown that followed the global spread of COVID-19 last year, millions of people channeled their homebound energies into caring for plants, with sales of gardening-related goods surging $8.5 billion in the U.S. alone. Halfway across the globe, in her hometown of New Delhi, the artist.
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Reginald O’Neal

The Miami-based artist Reginald O’Neal is known for his deft figurative paintings, rendered through soft brushstrokes that create an undeniable tenderness. His loving portrayals of friends, family, and personal objects range from cropped depictions of a person’s clasped hands to complex tableaux featuring multiple subjects, mingling at a party or riding dirt bikes. Often, O’Neal conveys experiences of violence, memory, and loss. Looking at these paintings, with their dark, muted color palettes and deep shadows, feels like stepping into a hazy flashback. And they’re garnering O’Neal increasing recognition: This month, the artist is having a moment in his hometown with solo shows at the Rubell Museum and Spinello Projects, and works on view at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami and The Artsy Vanguard 2021 exhibition.
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Kennedy Yanko

A decade ago, Kennedy Yanko was a performer at the Living Theatre, New York City’s longest-running experimental theater company. She began most mornings by making breakfast for Judith Malina, the late, legendary director of the Living Theatre. Yanko, along with the company’s half dozen other performers, lived in the theater space and took care of Malina together. One performer lived in the office. Someone else lived upstairs. Yanko lived out of the dressing room. After breakfast, she’d make her way to a nearby yoga studio, where she took classes and eventually began teaching. As expected, the day’s centerpiece revolved around the theater itself—things like hours of rehearsal or building sets for an upcoming show.
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Gabriella Sanchez

Gabriella Sanchez has a way with words. Words are the foundation of her abstracted portraits, framing them and suggesting points of entry and exit for the viewer. Sanchez plays in syntax, etymology, and the structure of words, re-constituting familial archives, rupturing colonial thought, and mapping a visual landscape of a wondering interiority. In paintings such as A Just Hand/Just A Hand (2019), Wilde Flowers (2018), and Pointe of Reference (2020) Sanchez wields language, bold graphics, photographic snapshots, and the subject of family as topographical structure.
Devin Troy Strother Reimagines Philip Guston’s Klan Paintings with Irreverent Humor

Viewing Devin Troy Strother ’s paintings feels like binge-watching late-night TV awash with absurdist cartoons and provocations. In his works, a singular, swollen eye stares at a crude scribble of a foot; a lit joint rests on a brick wall during an inky night, framed by a metal can and a wine glass; and a Black figure, snug in bed, dreams of burning Klansmen. The Los Angeles–based artist draws from art history, pop culture, and personal observations to create caustic works in a variety of media—including prints, sculptures, and installations—that brim with irreverent humor and a cheeky desire to upend conventional narratives and social scripts.
The Artsy Vanguard 2021: Alvin Armstrong

Looking at Alvin Armstrong vibrant, velocity-filled paintings, one would never guess that the artist only began painting three years ago. Take the pair of monumental canvases currently on view at The Artsy Vanguard exhibition in Miami, for example. Titled The Grass Ain’t Always Greener (2021) and The Grass Is Always Greener (2021), the works each feature a pair of riders astride glowing chestnut-brown horses galloping full force towards the viewer, thundering explosively off of the surface of the painting. Articulated with just a few simple blocks of color, Armstrong’s composition deftly communicates the nuanced tension of the riders’ shoulders, the grip of their thighs, and the careful balance of their weight. Meanwhile, his horses are rendered in equally confident, sculptural swaths of paint that showcase every muscle, joint, and tendon at work.
