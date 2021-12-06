The Most In-Demand Artists on Artsy in November 2021

The Miami-based artist Reginald O’Neal is known for his deft figurative paintings, rendered through soft brushstrokes that create an undeniable tenderness. His loving portrayals of friends, family, and personal objects range from cropped depictions of a person’s clasped hands to complex tableaux featuring multiple subjects, mingling at a party or riding dirt bikes. Often, O’Neal conveys experiences of violence, memory, and loss. Looking at these paintings, with their dark, muted color palettes and deep shadows, feels like stepping into a hazy flashback. And they’re garnering O’Neal increasing recognition: This month, the artist is having a moment in his hometown with solo shows at the Rubell Museum and Spinello Projects, and works on view at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami and The Artsy Vanguard 2021 exhibition.
