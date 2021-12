Brendan Rodgers insists Jamie Vardy will not stop scoring any time soon after outlining the personal investment the Leicester striker has made to prolong his career.Vardy took his Premier League goals tally for the season to nine with two in the Foxes’ 4-2 home win over Watford on Sunday.The 34-year-old former England international’s double saw him equal the record for most goals scored over the age of 30 in the Premier League, which he now shares with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.Vardy did not play in the top flight until he was 27 and 93 of his 127 Premier League...

