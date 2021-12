I always hated the "Goodbye, New York" genre of writing. "Good riddance," I’d think. "More room for us." I was raised in Brooklyn, my husband in Queens. Our three children were born in Manhattan. I was a New York supremacist. Your city is fine, really, it’s just that it’s not New York. It’s not even close. I’ve been to your city. Yes, I’ve been to that deli or that restaurant. That one street, it’s wonderful. But it’s not comparable to the greatest city in the history of the world. It’s just not.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO