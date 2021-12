The 2022 hall of fame ballot has officially been released. 13 new faces grace the ballot for the first time and 6 of them are former Rangers but will any of them make it in on their first year? Of the first-year players on the ballot, the 6 former Rangers include Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira, Joe Nathan, A.J Pierzynski, Prince Fielder, and Tim Lincecum who was technically on the Rangers although he never appeared on the active Major League roster. The short answer to the question is no but let’s break it down by each candidate.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO