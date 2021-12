The Black Notes: A Beginners Guide to Musical Flight. Based on the book Amplified: Unleash Your Potential Through the Power of Music. A dear friend of mine is the father to a brilliantly gifted boy named Daniel. Daniel was studying oboe and piano. During one visit to their home, when Daniel was 12 years old, his mother asked him to play piano for me. She thought I might be able to help Daniel develop more discipline with his musical studies by helping him better appreciate the importance of practicing. Daniel had a good ear, so he didn’t have to practice much to learn new pieces. He also had an extremely active and intelligent mind and, like most 12-year-olds, was a bit impatient.

