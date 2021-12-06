Fact Check-Fake Trump Christmas postcard making the rounds on social media

An alleged Christmas card attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump is doing the rounds online. The card appears to have tricked some social media users into believing it is authentic.

Posts with the card are viewable on Twitter here, here and Facebook here, here .

“That’s the personification of a real SICKO!,” part of a comment on Facebook reads. “Lol! Is this for real? He is SO DELUSIONAL!!! I see Santa AND Jesus,” another user wrote.

The postcard was not released on Trump’s official website (www.donaldjtrump.com/news).

It was also not tweeted by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, who regularly posts official Trump statements (twitter.com/realLizUSA). Contacted by Reuters, Harrington confirmed the image “is fake and did not come from us.”

Furthermore, a different Christmas card is available on his Save America online shop viewable bit.ly/3puGFZy, bit.ly/3DvIPwS.

While the fabricated card is signed with “President Donald J. Trump”, Trump’s official statements are usually signed with “Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America” (see: here, here).

The poorly edited and pixeled black and white montage appears to show Trump in a tuxedo, over imposed on a snowy cartoon background that includes a nativity scene and a Santa Claus sleigh.

“Merry Christmas from the Winter White House December 2021,” reads the purported card.

Reuters was not able to identify the exact image that was edited to create this montage, but it appears almost identical to a photograph of Trump dating back to June 2019, when he and Melania Trump visited Britain’s Queen Elizabeth ( here ) ( here ).

Similar photos ( here, here) reveal his tuxedo was altered.

VERDICT

Altered. This postcard was not issued by Donald Trump’s office. The picture of Trump has been edited to alter the shape of his tuxedo.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.