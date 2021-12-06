UK 100 Attempts To Rebound

US dollar is vulnerable to a deeper downside correction. The US dollar continues moving lower overnight, despite longer-dated US yields firming once again, a sign that short-term upward momentum is fading. The dollar index fell by 0.35% to 95.96, climbing modestly in Asia to 96.03. The fall overnight was led by gains in EUR/USD, which rose 0.65% to 1.1330, another warning sign that US dollar momentum is fading as crowded positions are trimmed into tomorrow’s US CPI release. A 7.0% print is looking priced in now, and the index could trade as low as 95.50 on an on-expectation print.
