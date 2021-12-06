UK 100 Attempts To Rebound

Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply during the weekend as sentiment in the industry waned. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency in the world, dropped by as much as 20% on Saturday. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin also retreated. There was no immediate cause for the sell-off. But some analysts attributed the decline to the sell-off in growth stocks that happened on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index declined by more than 390 points on Friday. There are concerns that the hawkish Fed will spur investor exodus from tech stocks and risky assets like Bitcoin. Another explanation was the unwinding of heavily shorted derivatives.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO