UK 100 Attempts To Rebound

By Orbex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE 100 recouped some losses bolstered by a weaker US jobs report. The index saw buying interest over...

UK 100 To Test Previous High

The FTSE 100 hit a speed bump after a flat UK GDP reading in October. The psychological level of 7000 near October’s lows has offered strong support. Sentiment turned around after a bullish close above the daily resistance at 7310. The RSI shot into the overbought area, causing a temporary pullback.
UK TV production rebounds to hit new record after pandemic slump

A record £4bn was spent making TV shows in the UK in the past year - almost double the figure before the pandemic. TV production slumped during lockdown but rebounded to a new high between October 2020 and September 2021, the British Film Institute (BFI) has said. Some £4.14bn...
USDJPY Struggles To Rebound

The US dollar edged lower after the inflation reading in November met expectations. The pair has found support at 112.55 while the RSI dipped into the oversold area. Though bulls are struggling to push past 113.95, a bullish breakout would prompt sellers to jump ship, rising volatility in the process.
NIESR forecast UK GDP to grow 0.6% mom in Nov, 1.0% qoq in Q4

NIESR forecast UK GDP growth to reach 0.6% mom in November, before significant concerns about transmission of Covid-19 began to return, falling to 0.3% in December. Overall for Q3, GDP growth is projected to be 1.0% qoq, following the 1.3% qoq in Q3. NIESR added that “Omicron is expected to...
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed

GBP/USD portrays corrective pullback around yearly low, seesaws after three-day downtrend. UK says France won’t get full 104 fishing licenses, Ireland to raise Brexit concerns with Britain. British Health Minister Javid tried to placate ‘Plan B’ fears, BOE rate hike expectations were pushed back. UK data dump...
Equity Indices Trade Mixed, Chinese Markets Rise Amid CPI Data

China’s Nov inflation data was mixed; PPI slowed less than expected, CPI rose at slower than expected pace. Japan’s Q4 BSI survey rose; Some BOJ officials are focusing on the upcoming quarterly Tankan survey [Dec 13th]. Japan’s M2 had slowest annual rise since Apr 2020 [BOJ’s Amamiya commented...
US Dollar Under Pressure

US dollar is vulnerable to a deeper downside correction. The US dollar continues moving lower overnight, despite longer-dated US yields firming once again, a sign that short-term upward momentum is fading. The dollar index fell by 0.35% to 95.96, climbing modestly in Asia to 96.03. The fall overnight was led by gains in EUR/USD, which rose 0.65% to 1.1330, another warning sign that US dollar momentum is fading as crowded positions are trimmed into tomorrow’s US CPI release. A 7.0% print is looking priced in now, and the index could trade as low as 95.50 on an on-expectation print.
Cryptocurrency Prices Attempt To Rebound After A Volatile Weekend

Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply during the weekend as sentiment in the industry waned. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency in the world, dropped by as much as 20% on Saturday. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin also retreated. There was no immediate cause for the sell-off. But some analysts attributed the decline to the sell-off in growth stocks that happened on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index declined by more than 390 points on Friday. There are concerns that the hawkish Fed will spur investor exodus from tech stocks and risky assets like Bitcoin. Another explanation was the unwinding of heavily shorted derivatives.
Stocks Rebound On Omicron Hope, Oil Rebounds

European and US equities rebounded Monday on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant might not be as damaging as initially feared, traders said. Oil shot higher after crude giant Saudi Aramco lifted the prices it charges Asian and US customers, in a sign of confidence in the Covid-sapped energy demand outlook.
Gold Demand Continues to Rebound in India

Gold demand in India strengthened in October despite higher prices. This continues a rebound in the world’s second-largest gold market after it was pummeled by government policies during the coronavirus pandemic. Retail demand was boosted by the festival season in October. Anecdotal evidence shows brisk gold sales during Dussehra after...
Euro rebounds as inflation climbs

The euro has rebounded in the Tuesday session. In North American trade, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1365, up 065% on the day. Eurozone inflation surged to a new high in November. On an annualized basis, inflation is projected to have climbed to 4.9%, up from 4.1% in October and higher than expected. Core CPI showed a similar trend, rising from 2.0% in October to 2.3% in November. Energy prices, which jumped 27%, were the key driver of the rise in inflation.
Resilient Dollar Rebounds and Markets Calm

Greenback shrugs off new virus scare, market sentiment bounces back. The calmer markets today seem to have brushed off the shock linked to the new omicron variant that plunged global equity markets on Friday. Despite markets rapidly regaining their composure, risk aversion may linger moving towards the end of the year, as not much has been proved about the new strain of the virus.
UKinbound: No Christmas rebound for tourism sector

UKinbound has released stark new figures indicating that its members expect international visitors to be down 75 per cent in November and December, compared to 2019. In 2019 inbound tourism during this period was worth £4.25 billion to the UK economy. In a recent survey of its UK tour operators,...
Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rebounds, Gold softer, Bitcoin rebounds

Oil prices rebounded for two key reasons: the Omicron variant seemed like it would most likely be short-term disruptive to the crude demand outlook and on growing expectations that OPEC+ will refrain from increasing production by 400,000 bpd. The Chairman of the South African Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines noted...
Markets stage tentative risk-on rebound

Claims that the Omicron variant could have mild effects have helped elevate markets after Friday’s collapse. However, with the true impact of this variant yet to be ascertained, volatility lies ahead for markets. Banking stocks are on the rise, although shift in market expectations around a BoE December rate hike highlight potential impact on monetary policy.
AUD/USD Reacts To RBA Statement

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of Australia published an official monetary policy statement. In addition, the official cash rate was revealed. The announcement caused a recovery of the Australian Dollar’s value. By 09:00 GMT, the rate had already recovered 43 base points or 0.60%. Meanwhile, from a technical analysis...
Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
