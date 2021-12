After a year of record price growth in the South Florida housing, what does 2022 hold? We asked experts to weigh in on a range of topics, from affordability to mortgage rates to migration and supply and demand. Home prices will grow, but slower than the past year Experts predict that prices for homes should increase, but not at the record pace they did over the past year and a half. “We don’t ...

