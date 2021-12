Human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Sunday for being part of "systemic anti-Semitism." "There is an alarming rise of Jew hatred to the point where it has become systemic … I use the word systemic for a reason because Jew hatred is no longer on the fringes of society – it has become systemic. [It comes from] politicians like Ilhan Omar, who accuse Jewish Americans of having dual loyalty," the Lawfare Project director, Jewish civil rights legal arm, said on "Fox News Live."

