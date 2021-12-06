Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about height difference

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is now clarifying some statements he recently made regarding his future with Spider-Man. While doing the press tour for No Way Home, Holland was asked about reports that he recently said something to the effect that he wouldn't want to still be playing Spider-Man in his '30s. However, while talking to Extra recently, Tom Holland made it clear that those reports were "a perfect example of how like everything you say is always misconstrued, and no one actually speaks the truth." So... guess we can kill that rumor?

