Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about height difference

Lake Geneva Regional News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real-life couple made an appearance on The...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Hypebae

Zendaya and Tom Holland Make a Stylish Duo at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday night in Paris, France. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors, who were photographed separately, looked equally stunning in respective black outfits. Zendaya wore a gorgeous custom spine Roberto Cavalli gown, which references Marvel‘s Doc Ock’s suit. The dress showed off her figure and back, which was decorated in gold. The Euphoria actor accessorized with gold hoops, black heels and natural glam. On the other hand, Holland kept it classic in a black and white tuxedo.
kiss951.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya Out Together: Fans React to Their Relationship

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland dressed to impress in Paris at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last night (November 29). The Spider-Man stars cozied up at the event, with Tom wearing a classic black-and-white tuxedo, while Zendaya stole the show, wearing the metal spine dress from Roberto Cavalli’s F/W 2000.
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Love Tested in NEW ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer

Every Marvel fan is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Just one month away, Marvel Studios released a new TV spot for the upcoming Marvel movie. Now, fans can see a heartbreaking moment between Tom Holland and Zendaya’s characters. The internet exploded with the official Spider-Man: No...
Popculture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Prove They're Couples Goals After Goofing off Together in New Interview

Only a few weeks after they went public with their relationship, Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While discussing the film, the pair managed to put their connection on full display by reenacting some of their stunts from the movie, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The couple even poked fun at their height difference, as they joked about how it affected their ability to pull off a few different stunts.
crfashionbook.com

How Tom Holland and Zendaya Developed Their Couple Style

This summer was the summer of love, from a reconciliation from Bennifer to the origins of the "manic pixie dream boyfriend" with MGK and Megan Fox to the Brooklyn's new it-couple, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Perhaps, a myriad of pairings no one could have predicted (lets not even open the Pandora's box of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson). Summer, also, gave us a couple simmering slowly over the years : Tom Holland and Zendaya.
ComicBook

Tom Holland Was Told He Would Get Spider-Man Role Because He Wasn't Good Looking Enough

The story of how young actor Tom Holland got the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty well documented at this point. However, Holland was recently reminiscing about his time as Spider-Man in a promotional interview for his upcoming threequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he recalled one fun detail of the casting process: being told he wasn't good looking enough to be Marvel's Spider-Man. Yes, the lovable face of Peter Parker known and adored around the world was one that Holland himself was once told – to his face – was too ugly for a mask!
jammin1057.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Walk First Red Carpet Together as a Couple

Hollywood’s newest “it” couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya are going public about their romance in a big way!. On Sunday (December 5), the couple posed together on the red carpet for the first time since Holland, 25, confirmed their relationship in a November interview with GQ. “One of the downsides...
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Brings His Brothers to Paris Event with Zendaya!

Tom Holland is enjoying a fun night out with his brothers and his girlfriend!. The 25-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his younger brothers Sam and Harry at the Ballon d’Or event on Monday (November 29) at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Tom was also joined by his...
ComicBook

Tom Holland Clarifies Reports About His Spider-Man Future: "Everything You Say Is Always Misconstrued"

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is now clarifying some statements he recently made regarding his future with Spider-Man. While doing the press tour for No Way Home, Holland was asked about reports that he recently said something to the effect that he wouldn't want to still be playing Spider-Man in his '30s. However, while talking to Extra recently, Tom Holland made it clear that those reports were "a perfect example of how like everything you say is always misconstrued, and no one actually speaks the truth." So... guess we can kill that rumor?
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
TODAY.com

Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?

Hot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet due to their height difference: He’s 5-foot-8 and she’s 5-foot-10. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau talk about women dating men shorter than themselves. Buteau jokes: “Short men can’t reach everything, but they can reach what they’re supposed to!”Dec. 6, 2021.
The Independent

Tom Holland says Spider-Man comments were ‘misconstrued’

Tom Holland has clarified comments he made about his future in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, saying they were “misconstrued”.The 25-year-old actor, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggested to GQ last month that he was in favour of Marvel developing a Spider-Man film around another character, such as the alternative Spider-Man Miles Morales.“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he said.However, speaking to Extra’s Cheslie Kryst, Holland said that his comments had been “misconstrued” in various media reports.“No one actually speaks the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Look Stunning As Press Tour Kicks Off

Tom Holland and Zendaya looked truly stunning as they stepped out on the town for the press tour kick-off of their highly-anticipated movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland and Zendaya got decked out in a slick tuxedo and sleek black dress (respectively) to attend the Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony in Paris, France. The soccer awards are certainly a big event in France, and a great place for the Spider-Man: No Way Home – and its stars – to start making a splash in the global headlines and tabloids. Check out just how well Tom Holland and Zendaya clean up when it's time for that movie star shine:
ComicBook

Tom Holland And Andrew Garfield Hug In Historic Spider-Man Meeting

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield may be absolutely adamant that he won't be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home with star Tom Holland -- but that doesn't mean the two can't get a little chummy out in the real world. At last night's GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, the two met and embraced, sharing a camera-friendly moment that has fans on social media giddily retweeting it. The two were clearly pleased to see each other, and played up the historic element of two Spider-Man actors seeing each other in public for the first time.
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Is Clarifying Recent Comments About His Future as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is speaking out about recent comments made that he’ll be back as Spider-Man after the upcoming No Way Home. If you missed it, last week it was revealed that a producer on the Spider-Man movies said that they will be making another trilogy and that Tom will return.
