Jonathan Huberdeau Named NHL's 'First Star' of the Week Ending Dec. 5

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Huberdeau led the NHL with eight assists and nine points in three contests (1-8-9) to propel the Panthers (17-4-3, 37 points) to a trio of comeback wins en route to moving into first place in the overall League standings....

Last year, there was no player in the NHL better than Jonathan Huberdeau, and the Florida Panthers desperately needed him. They were without Aleksander Barkov, who hasn’t played since the middle of November. They were missing Anthony Duclair, who hasn’t played since before Thanksgiving, and Gustav Forsling went on injured reserve last weekend. The Panthers’ top line was ravaged by injuries and their defensive depth was dinged, and Huberdeau could feel some of the urgency, especially since Florida trailed in all three of its games last week in Sunrise.
