Economy

As Consumer Shopping Habits Evolve, How Can Brands Shift Focus?

By Alexandra Carter
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe velocity of tech innovation and the fluidity of the customer journey...

www.adweek.com

AdWeek

How Brands Can Find Value in the Metaverse

After launching his own NFT collection, “VeeFriends,” Gary Vaynerchuk has been able to bring his ambitions of building a community around his creative and business passions to life using NFT technology. He sat down with Adweek during Commerce Week to break down NFTs and how they’ll change the future of marketing as well as how brands can leverage NFTs in an authentic and meaningful way.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

How BDG's Parent Portfolio Creatively Helps Brands Put Purpose Over Products

When Geico teamed with Fatherly and Scary Mommy early this year, it wasn’t to sell insurance to parents. Instead, the brand recognized a disparity between the rise of certainly disability diagnoses in young children and the lack of accessible resources for parents wanting to educate themselves. In response, the team created The Fatherly Guide to Neurodiversity, a platform containing videos, articles and panels that provided insight on how to better support children with autism and learning disorders like ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia. The content, which ranged from videos to researched articles, spread across the Fatherly social channels.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

New Global Survey Finds Consumers Are Becoming More Selective About Where, When and How They Share Information with Brands

Increasing data privacy regulations and changes from Apple and Android give consumers greater transparency and control over the personal information they share with brands, which predictably is resulting in the demise of third-party data. To help companies transition to direct customer relationships where first-party and zero-party data improve customer understanding and provide more opportunity to create greater mutual benefit, the mobile app experience company Airship today published a report, “The Mobile Customer Imperative.” Based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Singapore and India, the report spotlights new consumer behaviors and expectations for digital communications along with recommendations for how companies can gain greater value while enhancing the customer experience.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Digital Ordering Boom Widens Gap Between Big Restaurant Brands and Small Operators

While many businesses are getting back on their feet after the devastating events of 2020, Main Streets’ restaurants are struggling. PYMNTS’ December 2021 Main Street Index study, created in collaboration with Melio, which looks at growth in new establishments, real wages and employment across America’s small businesses, finds that the industry lags behind others.
RETAIL
The Drum

Marketing to the marginalized: how brands can create meaningful messaging

One of the biggest challenges facing brands is the inclusivity of minority groups. It’s a tough subject to get right but one that brands must absolutely get right. From the over-50s to people with disabilities, minority ethnic to the LGBT+ community, huge audiences are being left feeling underserved and underrepresented by marketing campaigns.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

10 ways to evolve existing marketing campaign concepts

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Coming up with new marketing campaign ideas can be challenging, especially when you’re trying to design one from scratch. When you’re stuck and having trouble coming up with original ideas, there are plenty of creative ways to take existing campaigns and make them unique.
ECONOMY
Times Union

3 Ways Direct-to-Consumer Brands Can Leverage Media Coverage

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands have to stay visible in order to stay competitive, and that often means the need for a considerable advertising budget. Public relations can be a DTC secret weapon, however, provided the resulting media coverage is “sticky” and increases consumer trust. The hitch is that coverage for DTC brands is incredibly competitive, yet there are proven ways of making an earned media budget work overtime.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
chainstoreage.com

Retail 2022 Predictions: Shifting Buying Behaviors, Supply Chain Nightmares

Over the past year, retail marketers have been forced to combat multiple industry curveballs to stay ahead of the competition while working towards keeping their once loyal consumers. From constantly shifting consumer buying behaviors, to the Delta — and now potentially Omicron — variant affecting e-commerce sales, to manufacturing and shipping delays.
RETAIL
Wharton

How Consumers and Retailers Can Reduce Returns

Wharton’s Gad Allon talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about how consumers and retailers can reduce costly returns. Americans return about 30% of their online purchases, costing retailers billions of dollars and creating mountains of environmental waste. Gad Allon, a Wharton professor of operations, information and decisions, wants to change that.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Digital Economy Payments Report: November 2021 US, How Mobile Is Changing US Consumers' Shopping And Payment Habits

How Consumers Pay for the Half-Trillion Dollars They Spend Every Month. U.S. consumers spend $555 billion monthly on groceries, food, retail and travel-related purchases — and a revolving door of pandemic-related requirements nationwide risks putting this spending in flux. In the first monthly Digital Payments Economy Report, PYMNTS surveys more than 3,300 consumers to understand the role of digital and mobile in how consumers pay.
RETAIL
AdWeek

Work Is Not Everything to the New Generation of Marketers

“The work” and “the grind” have become synonymous—so much so that when students are learning about advertising as a career option, they’re being taught less about the job’s day-to-day and more about the obstacles they’ll face. The focus has shifted from how to produce “the work” to how to suffer through “the grind” to meet the industry’s unrealistic expectations.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AdWeek

5 Ways Brands Can Better Connect With Gen Z

Generation Z consists of roughly 2.47 billion people around the world. That’s around 400 million more people than millennials, those skinny-jean-wearing folks probably starting to freak out over their rapidly approaching thirtieth and fortieth birthdays. By contrast, Gen Zers are rounding the corner of childhood, graduating high school and college,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
nosh.com

Your Loyal Consumers! How Brand, Product, and Story Make You Magnetic

Explore how companies can use brand, attributes and mission to attract and build loyal consumer bases with The Hartman Group CEO Laurie Demerritt. She’ll not only share what consumers are looking for in their purchases but also how the rise of private label products has impacted the industry. Featuring: Laurie...
ECONOMY
Twice

Executive Insight: How Brands Can Navigate CES 2022

CES – the most influential global consumer technology event – will be back in (half) swing this year, testing an in-person and digital experience model after last year’s fully virtual event (aka the first time in 23 years I didn’t spend the first week of the New Year in Las Vegas). While January 2022 may not feel as isolating as 2021, we are still facing the prospect of navigating this “new normal.” And it will certainly feel different to those attending, exhibiting and reporting from the show.
ECONOMY
just-drinks.com

How the Internet of Things can help beverage brand owners track consumer behaviour and trends – focus

Internet of Things (IoT) technology can be hugely valuable to consumer goods companies when astutely implemented – enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs and providing a better customer experience, says a new report. When IoT collects data, 5G technology transmits it and artificial intelligence (AI) extracts insight from it, companies can...
RETAIL
marketingdive.com

'Consumers crave experiences': How AR has evolved beyond mere try-ons

Brands are vying to make their websites and apps stand out as consumers worldwide spend a significant portion of their day on connected devices. They can make those experiences more interactive, immersive and informative with augmented reality (AR) content that engages potential customers at all stages of the purchase funnel.
CELL PHONES
WWD

The Verticale Acquires The Helm Shop Focused on Women-owned Brands

Click here to read the full article. The Verticale, an online marketplace that connects brands with consumers who are searching for new products that align with their values, has acquired The Helm Shop’s assets and intellectual property. The Helm Shop is the e-commerce arm of New York City-based venture firm The Helm. Led by Lindsey Taylor Wood and Julie Weber, The Helm is committed to investing in female entrepreneurs, and its investments range from cleantech and high-speed transportation to women’s health care.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Why Cannabis Brands Should Prioritize Intention and Conscious Consumption

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Given that the cannabis market is new to consumers and policymakers in a regulatory sense, proper marketing will be crucial in building the next Marlboro or Coors as the industry evolves. Cannabis businesses and brands have to create a bonding relationship with novice consumers. But how do you land the largest market share? Is it through campaigns that create trust, education and purpose in the brand? Yes, to all of this.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Disruptions Force Consumers Change Habits, Plans: Report

Oracle released a new survey, asking United States consumers how they feel about the current supply chain crisis. Eighty-seven percent said they were negatively impacted this past year from the crisis with 60% forced to cancel orders and 80% had to cut ties with favorite brands. The survey shows that 91% of consumers consider the supply chain when purchasing today. However, before the pandemic only 45% said they had considered the delivery process when buying.
ECONOMY

