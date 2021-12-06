ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Patriot Front Members March Though DC Chanting ‘Reclaim America’ Then Get Stranded In The Cold

By Zack Linly
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIMv2_0dFXALmF00
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

On Saturday, a pack of male melanin-nots took to the streets of Washington D.C. to stage a demonstration. What were they protesting against? Who knows? When Black people protest things we’re typically specific in our cause. We protest police brutality incidents involving Black civilians. We protest when media and law enforcement are ignoring incidents of racial injustice. We protest when racial abusers get “not guilty” verdicts in court.

But white people’s protests are always ambiguous in terms of the specific cause—all we ever know is white people are angry despite their privilege. They’re always running with some kind of “taking back our country” narrative that only other white people understand while the rest of us are still looking at a very much white-dominated society begging the question: Take it back from what?

Anyway, you might remember the white nationalist group Patriot Front. It’s one of several groups of MAGA-fied white men who carried tiki torches through the streets—presumably, because the arts and KKKrafts store ran out of mini crosses—during the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Well, on Saturday, the group whose members were dressed in khaki pants, dark blue jackets, baseball caps and white masks like they were modeling the Ku Klux Klan’s new clothing line from The Gap, marched in front of the Lincoln memorial chanting “reclaim America.”

Insider reported that the group of more than 100 men who likely think nooses make great Christmas tree ornaments were carrying flags, shields and a banner that read “victory or death,” because, apparently, they didn’t think the last season of Game of Thrones was bad enough and were disappointed that House Neo-Nazi never fought to reclaim King’s Landing.

But seriously, “reclaim America” from who? Was there some massive slave uprising in 2020 that I wasn’t told about? Is that how we got Juneteenth? Have the Indigeousous finally hit the colonizers back causing a Trail of White Tears? Did Mexico take back Texas?

According to the Daily Beast, the group’s leader, Thomas Rousseau, gave a speech that might give us a little insight into what this march was all about.

“Our demonstrations are an exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength,” Rousseau said. “Not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people.”

Listen: I’m no expert in deciphering caucazoidian dialects, but it really seems like these people are looking to make America white again. It’s not enough for them that white people still represent this country’s largest racial group and that they still dominate the government, the wealthy and every aspect of American popular culture for TV and film to broadcasting. They’re still longing for a time when conservative values ruled the electorate, the negroes knew their place was under a white man’s heel, and the brown people knew their place was on the other side of the borders lines white Americans mostly drew.

Insider noted that “according to The Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front members believe that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it” and that the group “espouses “racism, anti-Semitism, and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of their European ancestors.” (And honestly, there isn’t much of a “guise.”)

Anyway, the group was met with boos from bystanders and at the end of the Khaki Klad Klan demonstration, dozens of them were left stranded in the cold because their *checks notes* U-Haul wasn’t big enough to carry all of them home so it had to make several trips.

First of all: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *gasp* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!

Second of all: What kind of janky, Great Value demonstration was this? These people couldn’t afford a bus or at least a few Uber rides so they stuffed themselves into a U-Haul and unloaded themselves into the streets of D.C. like some kind of white supremacist Drop Squad?

What the hell is wrong with these people?

1. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’

Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 1 of 35

2. School Committee ‘Karen’

2 of 35

3. Tigger flag Karen

3 of 35

4. Victoria's Secret Karen

4 of 35

5. Mailbox Karen

5 of 35

6. Karen goes shopping at Ross

6 of 35

7. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition

7 of 35

8. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper Karen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrL9l_0dFXALmF00

Source:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 8 of 35

9. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"

9 of 35

10. Courtside Karen

10 of 35

11. Arlo SoHo Karen

11 of 35

12. Trader Joe's 'Karen'

12 of 35

13. 'Karen' the angry neighbor

13 of 35

14. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument

14 of 35

15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired

15 of 35

18. Convenience Store ‘Karen’

18 of 35

20. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’

20 of 35

23. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art

23 of 35

25. Karen's husband

25 of 35

27.

27 of 35

28.

28 of 35

29.

29 of 35

30.

30 of 35

31.

31 of 35

33.

33 of 35

34.

34 of 35

35.

35 of 35

Patriot Front Members March Though DC Chanting ‘Reclaim America’ Then Get Stranded In The Cold was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
buzzfeednews.com

“I Want Them To Start Something”: White Supremacists Allegedly Strategized How To Provoke Counterprotesters Ahead Of The “Unite The Right” Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — As the plaintiffs in the landmark federal lawsuit against two dozen neo-Nazis and other white supremacists who organized the “Unite the Right” rally called their final witnesses, they zeroed in on the alleged calls for violence in the run-up to the event, presenting organizers’ own message threads as evidence.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Freire
The Independent

Hundreds of white supremacists march through Lincoln Memorial in ‘Reclaim America’ march

Hundreds of members of the hate group “Patriot Front” marched through downtown Washington, DC on Saturday evening.Videos of the march show a long parade of masked men stomping past the Lincoln Memorial to the beat of a snare drum, carrying shields, American flags – some of them upside-down, others bearing the Patriot Front logo – and a large banner reading “Reclaim America.”In videos from the scene onlookers could be heard jeering at them.“F***ing scumbags,” one man grumbles.“Get out of the country if you don’t like it!” a woman shouts.According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front is a...
PROTESTS
blackchronicle.com

White Elites are Using Black Trauma to Abandon Black America

We’re living in a golden age of awareness about white supremacy. You can’t turn on your TV without hearing the phrase applied to the news, whether it’s the explanation for Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia or Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions in Kenosha. But more often than not, white progressives’ newfound obsession with opposing white supremacy isn’t helping. It’s coming at Black people’s expense.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Thanksgiving canceled? Liberals who say America's holiday promotes genocide and White supremacy

Liberal pundits and news outlets across the country are using Thanksgiving week to disparage the holiday and label it a function of White supremacy and genocide. "What is Thanksgiving to Indigenous people? 'A day of mourning'" a USA Today headline on Tuesday said, accompanied by an article that claimed "many" Americans believe the holiday "represents the dark shadow of genocide."
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black America#Police Brutality#White Racism#Racial Injustice#Protest Riot#Patriot Front Members#Maga#Kkkrafts#The Ku Klux Klan#Lincoln#House#Neo Nazi#Juneteenth
Washingtonian.com

Far-Right Group Patriot Front Marched Down the Mall on Saturday Night

More than 100 members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front marched on the National Mall on Saturday evening. The group donned a uniform of khakis, blue jackets, and tan hats. Their faces were obscured by sunglasses and white masks that covered their noses and mouths. Some carried American flags, others a banner that read “reclaim America.” Those on the outer flanks of the procession were equipped with shields.
WASHINGTON, DC
windermeresun.com

White Nationalists Marched At Lincoln Memorial Over The Weekend

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
PROTESTS
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Attorney for Proud Boys leader at 6 January Capitol riot says actions ‘not unlike what Kyle Rittenhouse did’

A defense attorney for a member of the Proud Boys has defended his client’s actions during 6 January riots at the US Capitol by comparing them to Kyle Rittenhouse’s decision to arm himself.A court motion – filed on the same day as Rittenhouse was acquitted – claims that Zachary Rehl travelled to Washington DC ahead of the Capitol riots to “defend vulnerable demonstrators against violent attacks from ANTIFA, not unlike what Kyle Rittenhouse did”.Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty of homicide charges on Friday after he fatally shot two men and injured another with an AR-15-style rifle on 25...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Some Jews see antisemitism and white nationalism becoming less fringe since the 2017 Unite the Right rally

For a moment, Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin imagined that after the first day of the 2017 Unite the Right rally, life would go back to normal. The day before, hundreds of white nationalists had descended on Charlottesville, where she was an associate rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel. They carried torches, chanted racist slogans and tore through crowds with flags pointed like spears. A night’s sleep, she had hoped, would expel the trauma she had experienced.
PROTESTS
Newsweek

'Racist.' 'Terrorist.' 'Extremist.' Did the FBI Get the Proud Boys Wrong?

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Shawn Price of Rockaway, New Jersey, age 26, bragged on Facebook that he'd helped start the state's chapter of the Proud Boys. "North Jersey is my area," he posted on December 7, telling followers to meet him in Washington D.C.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

A family confronts White privilege

In the final installment of our series Teens in America, what it sounds like for the family of one 17-year-old to confront White privilege and racism. With Thanksgiving coming up this week, a lot of us might be feeling anxious about seeing relatives we may not have seen in a while, especially if we don’t always see eye to eye with them. We might be bracing for some awkward conversations or even some intense debates around politics or what we’ve been seeing on the news.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy