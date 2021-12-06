ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NADA Market Beat: Limited Vehicle Availability Continues to Impact Sales Despite Slight Inventory Increases in November

nada.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew light-vehicle sales in November came in below expectations, with a SAAR of 12.9 million units, down 19% from November 2020. Despite November’s month-to-month decline, sales through the first 11 months of the year are up by 7% compared with the same period in 2020. While November began with a slight...

blog.nada.org

Comments / 0

insideevs.com

A Path For Increasing EV Sales In A Skeptical Market: J.D. Power

The electric vehicle (EV) market is poised for an explosion in sales, with market share expected to grow more than four times between now and 2025. More than 100 new EV models are forecast to enter the U.S. market in that short time span, fueling a shift in market share from a niche-like 2% in 2020 to a more mainstream 9% level in 2025.
ECONOMY
kjan.com

Casey’s reports second sales increases despite supply chain issues

(Radio Iowa) – The Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores reports continued recovery from the pandemic slowdown despite some continuing challenges. Company president, Darren Rebelez gave an update today (Wednesday) on second-quarter results during a conference call with investors. “Diluted earnings per share were two dollars and 59 cents per share. And will down from the prior year — were still impressive in the wake of the extremely challenging retail environment we are still facing. Total gross profit dollars of 718 million dollars was an all-time high for the second quarter,” Rebelez says.
CASEY, IA
OilPrice.com

Supply Bottlenecks Continue To Impact U.S. Car Sales

Ford Motor Co. reported November U.S. sales increased by 5.9% year over year to 158,793 vehicles. Total truck sales increased by 4.6%. Meanwhile, SUV sales increased by 20.8% and electrified vehicle sales increased by 153.6%. “Ford’s electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster...
RETAIL
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Black Book’s Used Vehicle Retention Index Continues to Increase

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia – Black Book, a division of Hearst that provides industry-leading used vehicle valuation and residual value forecast solutions, today released its Used Vehicle Retention Index for November 2021. The Index increased to 189.9 points, 9.7 points (or 5.4%) increase from October (180.2). The Index currently stands 45.4% above where it was this same time last year.
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

November Fleet Sales Increase Slightly

In November, 104,227 fleet units were sold, a 4% month-over-month increase compared to 100,182 in October but a drop of 21% from November 2020. With November in the books, the 2021 year-to-date total of combined large rental, commercial, and government purchases of new vehicles is about 1.5 million units, a 1% decrease from this time in 2020 when 1.52 million units were sold. But notably, fleet sales year to date are down 42% from the same time in 2019 when 2.6 million units were sold.
RETAIL
automotiveworld.com

SMMT: Best-ever November for new van registrations despite market volatility

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) market recorded the best November in its history, with 31,320 new vans registered according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The number of vans reaching Britain’s roads rose 11.4% on the pre-pandemic average for November1, following...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Corporations Are Bringing Needed Inventory to the Sale-Leaseback Market

Investors that have been frustrated by intense competition and a thin supply of for-sale corporate sale-leaseback properties are welcoming a growing pipeline of deals. Companies ranging from FedEx to Taco Bell typically use sale-leasebacks as a financing mechanism. They pull equity out of their real estate and use that capital to reinvest in their business or finance strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion or new equipment. However, many companies put such activity on pause due to uncertainty related to the pandemic, which resulted in a drop in sale-leaseback transactions.
RETAIL
cbtnews.com

US new vehicle sales in November are down once again

Auto sales are yet again being hindered by the ongoing supply chain issues, with a handful of automakers reporting notable drops in sales for the month of November. While a lack of sales sometimes comes when there is a drop in demand, consumers are still eager to buy new vehicles. However, they cannot find the […]
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

US light vehicle market down 16% in November

According to data released by LMC Automotive, the US light vehicle market was down by 16% in November as dealers struggled to supply vehicles due to ongoing parts shortages impacting supply from manufacturers. LMC said the month of November started strong, signalling that the worst impact of lean inventories on...
RETAIL
insideradio.com

Cox Automotive: November Sales Pace Down Year-Over-Year; Month-Over-Month Up Slightly.

With November now in the rear-view mirror, the automotive industry finds itself stuck in low gear as dealers continue to face limited new-vehicle inventory. Even so, the month-over-month sales pace is up slightly. The combination of limited new-vehicle supply due to the global chip shortage and the resulting higher new-vehicle...
ECONOMY
dsnews.com

Inventory Finds New Low in November

If you thought the housing supply hit rock bottom in February, you thought wrong. According to a new report from. Redfin, the number of homes available for sale fell by another 38,000 units finding a new low by the end of November suggesting more hardships for burnt-out homebuyers. As of...
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

November Vehicles Sales decreased to 12.9 million SAAR

Wards Auto released their estimate of light vehicle sales for November. Wards Auto estimates sales of 12.86 million SAAR in November 2021 (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate), down 1.0% from the October sales rate, and down 19.0% from November 2020. However, sales decreased earlier this year due to supply issues. It...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Veeva Stock Tumbles On Light 2023 Sales Outlook Despite Quarterly Beat

Medical software company Veeva Systems (VEEV) offered a short view for fiscal year 2023 sales, and VEEV stock collapsed to a seven-month low Thursday. The dive came alongside broad malaise on Wall Street. On Wednesday, U.S. officials announced the first Covid case due to the omicron variant. An individual who returned from a visit to South Africa on Nov. 22 tested positive on Nov. 29 in the Bay Area.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
bostonagentmagazine.com

Cape Cod market activity falls in October as inventory continues to decline

The Cape Cod housing market slowed down in October as the lack of housing inventory continued to decline. The Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors released data this week outlining the drop in home sales from last year, while median sales prices continued to grow. “We continue to see...
REAL ESTATE
Autoblog

November auto sales show ongoing slide as inventory woes persist

The U.S. auto industry continues to recover from the pandemic-tainted sales of 2020, but you wouldn't know it from a glance at the sales charts, which contained pretty much universally bad news for the manufacturers who still report monthly retail sales totals. Apart from Genesis, which is having a gangbuster...
RETAIL
themreport.com

Continued Low Inventory Forces Uptick in Sales

The latest Pending Home Sales Index from the National Association of Realtors (NAR)—an indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes in October—rebounded after a decline last month, rising 7.5% to 125.2 in October. Year-over-year, signings fell 1.4%. According to NAR, an Index reading of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
REAL ESTATE
wallstreetwindow.com

New Single-Family Home Sales Remain Brisk but Inventories Rise as Prices Continue to Surge – Robert Hughes

Sales of new single-family homes posted a small gain in October, increasing 0.4 percent to 745,000 at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate from a 742,000 pace in September. Despite the gain, sales are down 23.1 percent from the year-ago level (see top of first chart). New home sales and permits for future construction had weak performances in the first half of 2021 but are showing signs of renewed support recently (see top of first chart).
REAL ESTATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The Chips Begin to Fall: General Motors Production Mostly Back to Normal

The great semiconductor chip shortage of 2021 is quietly seeing signs of relief, at least, according to GM. Like many other automakers, the group has done its best to work around the lack of chips related to the global pandemic-driven supply chain issues that plague more than just automotive production, but several consumer products.
ECONOMY

