‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 2 days ago
It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion...

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

