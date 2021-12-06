‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

"Being a human is the worst." Amazon Prime has debuted a final official trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4, also known as Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, continuing the popular animated series. This was picked up from Sony and will debut direct-to-streaming on Prime Video starting in January, despite a theatrical release in October (which was cancelled). In this one, Drac's family is turned into *gasp* regular people!! When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. Drac loses his powers and they all need to find out a way to switch back before it gets out of hand! The main voice cast features: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. This doesn't look like it's the most exciting sequel, but if you're into this series already then it might be worth it.

