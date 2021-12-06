ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Jim Gaffigan Bringing ‘The Fun Tour’ to Cajundome on Friday, Feb. 4

By Jude Walker
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cajundome has announced another great show coming to town in 2022. This time, instead of live music, it's some live comedy. Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his...

