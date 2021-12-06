Jim Gaffigan Bringing ‘The Fun Tour’ to Cajundome on Friday, Feb. 4

The man who told us to "Don't Stop Believin'" did, in fact, stop believing last year. In Christmas. But he got his holiday mojo back by recording some holiday music. Steve Perry, who fronted Journey from 1977-87 and again from 1996-98, released The Season, a set of eight holiday standards, last month. It debuted high on several Billboard charts, including No. 4 on Top Holiday Albums, but most importantly it allowed the now San Diego-based singer to get his Yuletide mojo back after losing it during last year's COVID Christmas season.
