Go Back to Hogwarts In First 'Harry Potter' Reunion Teaser

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
If you want to be really technical about it, they’re celebrating the Harry Potter film franchise’s 20th anniversary a year late. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in 2001 and the big cast reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will premiere on January 1, 2022. In a year...

E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
Collider

What Is the 'Harry Potter' Cast Doing Twenty Years After 'Sorcerer's Stone'

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first came out in theaters in 2001, fans of J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels were more than ecstatic - and newcomers to the franchise were starting to understand what the fuss was all about. At the time, Potterheads all over the world had just finished devouring the more than 600 pages of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and now they could finally put a face to characters they had come to know and love over the course of the novels. While Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the other students at Hogwarts were played by relatively unknown actors, many of the teachers and other adult characters were certainly pretty familiar to lots of grown-ups in the audience. But, twenty years after the first Harry Potter movie came out, what are the franchise’s biggest stars up to? Here’s a guide to where you might’ve seen them recently.
Taylor Daily Press

Trailer for "Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts" with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

With posts for, among others, Daniel RadcliffeAnd Rupert Grint employment Emma Watson The special offer will be published on New Year’s Day Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts on the HBO Max streaming service.The Potter trio is known by many famous names. as well as the director Chris Columbus As well as actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.
Variety

'Harry Potter' Reunion Special Debuts First Look Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

HBO Max has released the first image from its upcoming special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which is premiering on Jan. 1 — and it shows stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in conversation in the Gryffindor common room. The program was taped at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. The reunion will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series that began with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was released in November 2001. “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person...
Us Weekly

Everything We Know About the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Reunion Special

It’s back to school time for these witches and wizards! The Harry Potter cast will reunite in 2022 for a special to celebrate 20 years of Wizarding World movies. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a retrospective special that will tell fans how Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone, to anyone across the pond) came to enchant viewers across the globe. The reunion will start streaming on HBO Max less than two months after the 20th anniversary of the film, which hit U.S. theaters on November 14, 2001.
107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

