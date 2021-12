The Great White North’s borders have finally reopened, and for those with a hankering for long, epic ice routes, the opportunities are endless. From roadside flows, to backcountry hideouts and high alpine faces, the Canadian Rockies—in particular the area in and around Banff National Park—have an ice climb for you. What follows is a curated selection of winter dream routes, though it’s not your typical ticklist. Any one route here represents a solid day out, requiring avalanche savvy and mountain sense to safely manage the terrain. Even if you have these skills and the requisite commitment, your bucket-list route might not have formed this season.

2 DAYS AGO