Company announces new $40 million Mississippi headquarters, creation of 200 jobs — started as lumber company more than 70 years ago

A Mississippi company that started more than 70 years ago as a lumber company has announced the construction of a $40 million headquarters that will create more than 200 jobs.

Jones is constructing a new corporate headquarters facility in Hattiesburg. The company began over 70 years ago as Jones Lumber Company in southwest Mississippi. Today, the Jones portfolio of companies includes Big Black River, Codaray Construction, FV Recycling, Jones Logistics, Jones Lumber, Jones Power, Parade, PortaBull Fuel, PortaBull Storage, Rockport Terminals, Spot and Tax Advisors Group. These companies will be managed in the new 80,000-square-foot headquarters facility, which will be located in Midtown Hattiesburg across from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Jones’ decision to invest $40 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hattiesburg is yet another major economic win for Mississippi and further proof our state’s economy is thriving,” said Gov. Tate Reeves about the announcement. “It’s clear – Mississippi has the capable workforce and business-friendly environment companies need to succeed. My administration will continue to be unwavering in its commitment to increasing jobs that offer above-average wages. With this project, that’s exactly what’s happening.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site development, infrastructure improvements and road improvements. MDA also certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. The city of Hattiesburg also is assisting with the project.

Jones currently employs more than 410 workers in Mississippi. The company plans to begin construction on the new headquarters facility in April and expects to fill the new jobs by early 2024.