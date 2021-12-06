ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Training the Next Generation of Telecommunications Workers

By Sponsored Posts
telecompetitor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broadband Bunch is an industry-focused podcast that seeks to...

www.telecompetitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

LumApps Delivers Next Generation Employee Experience with Coveo

As many companies continue to shift the way they work, leaning into hybrid strategies, LumApps and Coveo join forces to provide customers with relevant and unified search in a comprehensive Employee Experience Platform. Two best-in-class technologies —LumApps, a recognized leader in the Employee Experience Platform market, and Coveo, a leader...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

TVS Capital Funds: Empowering Next-generation Entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. TVS Capital was founded in 2007 with the aim of identifying exciting next-generation entrepreneurs and empowering them by providing not just capital but also capability capital which includes the networks and connections. “We have always believed that the biggest challenge...
ECONOMY
suasnews.com

Flylogix – The next generation of technology; the next generation of engineers

Key Flylogix team member Christian Harris is currently on operations in the Shetlands as designated Safety Officer. Representing the next generation of aviation engineers, he’s taking a vital role in ensuring missions are carefully planned, organised, fully tested and safe. “My core responsibility as Safety Officer is making sure...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Astrato Champions the Next Generation of Cloud BI

Astrato Analytics empowers organizations to play the data where it lives. Astrato Analytics unveils the next generation in cloud analytics. Astrato, the cloud BI and analytics platform, empowers everyone with real-time insights from Snowflake’s Data Cloud to keep pace with the increasing flow of business data for informed decision making.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#The Broadband Bunch
aithority.com

EcoBall The Next-Generation Public Blockchain is Here

EcoBall is inviting Investors to join and experience the revolution in the blockchain space. This month, the token sale will happen on the first decentralized exchange of Eco ball, Exabc exchange. Blockchain technology has been bringing innovation and disruption to the global financial markets since the cryptocurrency bubble of 2017....
MARKETS
Inc.com

This Man Is on a Mission to Find the Next Generation of 'Hidden Geniuses'

The Hidden Genius Project is a 2021 Inc. Best in Business honoree. With the second annual Best in Business awards, Inc. recognizes companies that have had a superlative impact on their industries, their communities, the environment, and society as a whole. If you ask Brandon Nicholson why he started The...
ECONOMY
mortgageorb.com

Capacity Releases Support Automation Platform for Mortgage Companies

Capacity, an AI-powered support automation platform, has debuted a streamlining and digitizing solution specifically tailored to the mortgage industry. Capacity says its customers are closing loans 11 days faster than the national average of 47 days. Capacity’s no-code/low-code platform, accessible through conversational AI, enables human handoffs and intuitive task management...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
telecompetitor.com

OpenVault Acquires Velocidata to Expand Broadband Data Analytics and Solutions Clout

Hoboken, NJ; Dec. 8, 2021 – OpenVault, a market-leading source of revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven actionable insights for the broadband industry, today announced a massive technology, market and business expansion with its acquisition of VelociData, Inc. The acquisition will combine OpenVault’s product portfolio and industry-leading analytics...
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Action1 RMM platform updates empower IT teams to secure their remote and hybrid workforce

Action1 Corporation released the new version of its RMM platform, giving MSPs and IT departments real-time visibility and control over corporate endpoints and empowering companies to support hybrid workforce securely and efficiently. New features:. Real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. Users can create new reports or customize existing to...
SOFTWARE
telecompetitor.com

NTCA, ACA Connects to Track BEAD Broadband Funding Program

NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association and ACA Connects announced they will work together to ensure that the $42.5 billion in funding in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program is administered fairly and efficiently and that the organizations’ members are kept apprised of important details. BEAD is part of the $65 billion infrastructure bill that was signed into law last month by President Biden.
AGRICULTURE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Boom Continues as Hybrid Work Goes Mainstream

Advanced data reporting, greater ease of use, and a growing focus on sustainability drive market growth, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the long-term, sustainable impact of hybrid work and the adoption of digital channels are creating an unprecedented wave of webinars and virtual events. The global webinars and virtual events market is projected to reach $4.44 billion by 2025, up from $1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.1%. Advanced data reporting and analytics, greater accessibility, enhanced ease of use, along with reduced travel and growing sustainability goals are the primary growth drivers.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | HPE, Mesosphere, CoreOS

Latest Market Research on "Container as a Service (CaaS) Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
aithority.com

CyberSecurity AI startup CyberQ Secures 5 Million to Automate AI data solutions

CyberQ Technologies Inc. has raised 5 Million in seed funding to expand its expert team of outcome based solution providers. Turing Technology Group (TTG) led the seed round. The new funding will help grow the team and expand recruiting, customer acquisition and customer enabling automated solutions. CyberQ is a VC...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Pidj.co Named to CRN’s 2021 List of Emerging Vendors Partner Need to Know

CRN Names Business Texting Platform Provider Among Top 13 Hot Startups in Networking & Unified Communications. Pidj.co, a nationwide provider of business texting services, has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to CRN’s 2021 Emerging Vendors List for Networking and Unified Communications startups. As...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Splashtop and Bridge Digital Partner to Deliver Remote Access and Support to Media and Entertainment Industry

Offering secure, high-performance, low-latency workflows and remote IT support to enable a productive work-from-anywhere experience for M&E. Splashtop, Inc., a leader in secure remote access and support solutions, and Bridge Digital, Inc., experts in digital video workflows and the technologies to make them work, announced a partnership to deliver Splashtop’s cloud-based and on-premise solutions to Bridge Digital’s media and entertainment (M&E) customers.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Glia and Clinc Partner to Transform the Customer Experience for Financial Institutions

Clinc integrates virtual banking assistant into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced its partnership with Clinc, a leader in conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for banking. The integration of Clinc’s technology into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform will allow financial institutions to modernize customer interactions for the digital world.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy