Training the Next Generation of Telecommunications Workers

Advanced data reporting, greater ease of use, and a growing focus on sustainability drive market growth, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the long-term, sustainable impact of hybrid work and the adoption of digital channels are creating an unprecedented wave of webinars and virtual events. The global webinars and virtual events market is projected to reach $4.44 billion by 2025, up from $1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.1%. Advanced data reporting and analytics, greater accessibility, enhanced ease of use, along with reduced travel and growing sustainability goals are the primary growth drivers.

