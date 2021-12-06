ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints' Saintsations gets a new name

WWL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints cheerleading squad - formerly known as the Saintsations - has a new name. The NFL team shared on social media on Monday that the new name for its entertainment team will now be known as the "Saints Cheer Krewe." "We asked...

profootballnetwork.com

New Orleans Saints Injury Report: Updates on Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram

Heading into a prime-time Thanksgiving matchup, what is the latest on the New Orleans Saints’ injury report, which has included both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram? Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding the status of both Kamara and Ingram, as well as which other Saints players are listed this week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Thanksgiving Preview: Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints

Whether or not the players and coaches will admit it in public, the Buffalo Bills are on the brink. Their 2021 season could become one of the worst collapses in Buffalo sports history. A Thanksgiving game with a national audience might be exactly what the Bills need to turn the page on the roller coaster. To start their climb back up the AFC standings. After a day of food and family, the Bills will have the honor of closing out the annual day of football against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
SportsGrid

Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bills -6 Total: 45 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +900 | Saints +7500. The Buffalo Bills will travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving night to take on the Saints as both teams will look to get back into the win column following Week 11 losses. Both teams are a combined 1-5 in their past three games and will look to get back on the right track. The Saints have fallen into the thick of the NFC playoff picture, and the Bills will look to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Despite their troubles, Buffalo remains second in the NFL in points per drive while New Orleans sits in 15th. The Saints have been a different animal at home when it comes to offensive production, averaging 30 points per game in their four home games on the year. With quarterback Jameis Winston out for the season and now running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in danger of missing the outing, expect a lot of Taysom Hill and some trickery from head coach Sean Payton to keep the Saints in this one. The total feels a bit too low for two offenses that could explode at any minute, so take the over in this Thanksgiving primetime matchup.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan closing in on 100 sacks

Cam Newton was first, Jalen Hurts is last (for now), Matt Ryan has been most frequent and another 37 adorn the list. Forty NFL quarterbacks have been sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan﻿, who has accumulated 98.5 of them during his 11-year NFL career entering the Saints' Thanksgiving night game against Buffalo in the Caesars Superdome.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Week 12: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, stats and storylines

NEW ORLEANS — After a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, 41-15, the Buffalo Bills will look to bounce back after a short week against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. Bills inactive players vs. the New Orleans Saints. WR Marquez Stevenson activated from Injured Reserve. Be on the lookout...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
thefocus.news

What was Steve Smith's cause of death as ex-Raiders star passes away?

Former Oakland Raiders star Steve Smith has passed away aged 57, but what was his cause of death?. Smith, who was born in 1964, was drafted to the NFL in 1987 as a third round pick by the Los Angeles Raiders. It came after he was captain of the Penn...
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys 100: Facts and stats for Week 13 duel at New Orleans Saints

DALLAS — For the first time during the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys stare true adversity in the face following a 36-33 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. The demoralizing defeat gave Dallas their first losing streak of the season, with the Cowboys dropping three of the...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Taysom Hill again positioned to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

If ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ assumes the position of starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night against Dallas in the Caesars Superdome, he'll do so possibly as a little lesser version of himself, but trusting that he can be effective nonetheless. Hill partially tore his plantar fascia after catching...
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper to travel to New Orleans, play vs. Saints

The Cowboys are in line to get one of their top weapons back in the fold against the New Orleans Saints. Dallas activated wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He will travel with the team to New Orleans and is expected to play Thursday night. Cooper...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL

