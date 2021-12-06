ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

National Average Price Of Gas Drops 3 Cents Over 2 Weeks To $3.46 Per Gallon

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMARILLO, Calif. (CBS13/AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Have Dropped and Where They Could Be in 2022

In Nov. 2021, gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to a seven-year high, but they have since come down. Why have gas prices dropped, and will they fall even further?. High gas prices were impacting the monthly budgets of low and middle-income families and worrying policymakers as the prices fueled inflation, which is near multidecade highs. Whereas the Fed had long maintained that inflation was “transitory,” chair Jerome Powell believes that's no longer the case.
TRAFFIC
wsvaonline.com

Local gas prices drop

Another couple cents have come off the price of gas here in Virginia. GasBuddy reports that over the last week, Virginia’s average price for a gallon of regular has fallen about 3-cents to $3.22/g. That means we’re now eight cents below last month and a $1.14/g higher than this time last year.
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the fourth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 5.3 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.34 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 6.9 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October" The post Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camarillo, CA
Camarillo, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Traffic
theeastcountygazette.com

Good News! Gas Prices Expected to Fall Below $3 Per Gallon in 2022

The U.S. Energy and Information Administration (EIA) has projected that Americans may see the retail prices of gasoline fall to $3.01 per gallon in January 2022. The EIA expects pump prices to drop further in 2022 and the national average to be $2.88 per gallon in 2022. Earlier this week,...
TRAFFIC
timesofsandiego.com

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops Whopping 2.5 Cents for 5th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the fifth consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.645. The average price has dropped 2.5 cents over the past five days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. A 19-day streak of increases totaling 12.5 cents that boosted the average price to its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012, ended Monday when it was unchanged.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NebraskaTV

Nebraska gas prices on the rise, but lower than national average

Gas prices are on the rise once again. Nebraska's average price per gallon shot up 2.4 cents, bringing the average price to $3.19 per gallon. according to Gas Buddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations across the state. The lowest price in Nebraska is $2.72 cents per gallon, while the highest...
NEBRASKA STATE
Post Register

Idaho gas prices drop 1 cent following busy Thanksgiving travel week

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Gas prices in the Gem State continue to remain high -- just in time for the holidays! (insert sarcasm here). AAA Idaho on Monday says fuel prices for regular gasoline remain at $3.68 a gallon, which is about one penny less than it was a week ago and 3 cents less than a month ago.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Gas Prices#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Lundberg Survey#Aaa
WCBD Count on 2

S.C. gas prices fall 4 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped again, falling 4.0 cents since last week. South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.07 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state. Gas prices in South Carolina […]
TRAFFIC
wgxa.tv

Average cost for gallon of gas down to $3.10 in Macon-Bibb

MACON, Ga. -- After a months-long rise, gas prices have begun to fall. Prices per gallon have gone down by 4.2 cents over the past week, now averaging $3.10 per gallon according to GasBuddy's daily review of 292 gas stations in the county. Prices are 9.6 cents lower than a...
MACON, GA
2 On Your Side

National average cost of gas drops; Buffalo seeing no change at the pump

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas declined over the last week, but drivers in the Buffalo-area likely won't see a change at the pump this week. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.39. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.23.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Holland Sentinel

Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents

Gasoline prices in Michigan dropped 3 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, Nov. 29, according to AAA’s daily survey of more than 4,000 gas stations in Michigan. Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline —...
MICHIGAN STATE
live5news.com

SC gas prices drop again, average cost nearing $3 mark

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina fell 5.3 cents over the past week, GasBuddy said. The average price for a gallon of gas as of Monday is $3.02, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations across the state. That’s 13.5 cents lower than a month ago but still $1.12 per gallon higher than this time last year.
TRAFFIC
wach.com

South Carolina gas prices continue downward slide, average nears $3 per gallon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina and across the nation have continued to drop. For the fifth consecutive week, The Palmetto State is seeing lower costs at the pumps. Political News: Reaction to Bob Dole's death from US dignitaries, veterans. According to GasBuddy on Monday, South Carolina's...
TRAFFIC
The Abilene Reporter-News

Texas gas prices almost 2 cents below week ago

AAA on Thursday reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas fell 1.8 cents from last week, to $2.974. The nationwide average declined 1.9 cents from last week, to $3.378 per gallon. City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Chng. Abilene $2.918 $2.911 +0.7¢ Amarillo $2.811 $2.829 -1.8¢ Austin $2.938 $2.957 -1.9¢ Corpus Christi $2.899 $2.954 -5.5¢ Dallas $2.988 $2.984 +0.4¢ Fort Worth $2.991 $2.986 +0.5¢ Houston $2.972 $2.993 -2.1¢ San Antonio $2.816 $2.848 -3.2¢ Texarkana $3.069 $3.074 -0.5¢ Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded Sources: Staff reports, AAA, 24/7 Wall Street This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas gas prices almost 2 cents below week ago
TEXAS STATE
WTVQ

Average gas prices in the region unchanged from last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/GasBuddy) – Lexington gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.03/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations in Lexington. Gas prices in Lexington are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy