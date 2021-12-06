ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cravath Adopts Modified Lockstep Compensation System

By Patrick Smith
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCravath, Swaine & Moore, after 50 years of a straight lockstep compensation...

www.law.com

Law.com

As More Firms Dole Out Bonuses in the US, Several Give Extra to Big Billers

Clifford Chance, Morrison & Foerster and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson are among the firms that have jumped into the U.S. bonus fray, matching the standard set by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and tacking on additional rewards for high-performers that could exceed the “special bonus” standard set by Davis Polk & Wardwell.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Lockstep Pay on Its Last Limbs After ‘Historic’ Cravath Move (1)

An industry that once attributed many of its best qualities to its dedication to pay partners based on seniority is down to just two strict adherents to the so-called “lockstep” compensation system after Cravath, Swaine & Moore adjusted its model on Monday to fend off poaching. While firms...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cravath plays bonus catch-up as larger law firm payouts spread

(Reuters) - Cravath Swaine & Moore, whose holiday bonus announcement last month initially set the market scale for major U.S. law firms, said Tuesday that it will pair those year-end payouts with “one-time” bonuses for associates matching amounts announced this week by rival Davis Polk & Wardwell. Many...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Cravath Announces Major Change To Partnership Model

It’s not exactly fair to say that the entire Biglaw landscape takes its cue from Cravath. Firms can and do employ a wide variety of management models. But it’s telling that when firms adopt innovative models, we still describe them in terms of deviating from “The Cravath System.” Cravath’s approach to running a law firm is so baked into this industry, that when firms do break from the model, we can’t help but see it as a failing on their part. “Oh, you pay black-box associate compensation… I guess you couldn’t hack it like Cravath.”
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Cravath, Swaine & Moore Shake-up Partner Pay System

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. For decades, upward mobility at America's biggest law firms was based primarily on a system of seniority. But the times they are a-changing,...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Cravath Ditches Seniority-Only Partner Compensation Model

Cravath joins firms like Davis Polk in modified lockstep model. Cravath cites “strategic objectives” behind making the change. Cravath Swaine & Moore will end its seniority-based partner compensation approach in favor of a new model that also takes performance into account. “This decision will advance our strategic objectives,” Cravath presiding...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Davis Polk, Other Firms Top Cravath Scale With Special Bonus (2)

Davis Polk & Wardwell, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, Paul Hastings, and Debevoise & Plimpton will match Cravath’s $115,000 year-end bonus scale and go a step further with a round of special one-time awards, the firms announced Monday. The special bonuses do not appear to be contingent on billed...
BUSINESS
Law.com

DLA Piper Joins Associate Bonus Fray, Exceeding Cravath for Top Producers

The firm will match the Cravath scale for all U.S. associates who meet its expectations. Those associates who perform even higher on evaluations will be entitled to additional bonuses. U.S.-based revenue was a key driver for the firm growing global profits by 8.8% in 2020. Firms have been slow to...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Davis Polk: Biglaw’s New Compensation Champion

Davis Polk, if not the emergent leader this year in compensation, is absolutely a frontrunner in setting the compensation scale. — New York legal recruiter Sharon Mahn, commenting on Davis Polk’s rise to glory as Biglaw’s compensation leader throughout the pandemic years. From its Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 special bonuses, to its setting of the lockstep salary scale for associates, to its latest round of special year-end bonuses, Davis Polk has completely changed the financial scene for lawyers at large firms.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Raytheon Technologies Moves Chief of Staff to Top Legal Position

Raytheon Technologies Corp., the company that resulted from the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies last year, has promoted current chief of staff Raja Maharajh to general counsel. Maharajh succeeds Frank Jimenez, who was the legal chief for less than two years at the Waltham, Mass.-based aerospace and defense company....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cooley represents drug maker Alvotech on its $2.25 bln SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Alvotech Holdings SA tapped Cooley to advise it on its blank-check merger, which will create a pharmaceutical company worth roughly $2.25 billion. Iceland-based Alvotech and special purpose acquisition company Oaktree Acquisition Corp II, which was represented by Kirkland & Ellis, announced the deal on Tuesday. A 40-plus-person Cooley...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Hogan Lovells, Mayer Brown Match Cravath’s $115,000 Bonuses (1)

Others matching the scale include Cleary Gottlieb, Boies Schiller. Hogan Lovells and Mayer Brown are the latest Big Law firms to match Cravath’s new $115,000 annual bonus scale for associate attorneys. The law firms will pay up to $15,000 for first year associates and $115,000 for senior associates, a spokespersons...
BUSINESS
Law.com

McDermott Lands Three IP Attorneys From Hogan Lovells, Jones Day

McDermott added three new IP partners from Hogan Lovells and Jones Day. This comes a week after the firm added a SPAC/IPO specialist group from Reed Smith. Two of the new partners will be based in New York. One will be resident in Japan. McDermott Will & Emery has added...
BUSINESS
Law.com

US Judge Certifies Class in Goldman Securities Suit After SCOTUS Appeal

A Manhattan federal judge has once again certified a class of Goldman Sachs investors who sued the investment bank over statements it made regarding conflicts of interest on its board. The decision, issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty of the Southern District of New York, was the...
MANHATTAN, NY

