Cushman & Wakefield has appointed its former Atlanta office head to steer the firm's growth in the multifamily industry. The global commercial real estate brokerage firm announced this week that John O'Neill has been named president of its U.S. Multifamily Capital Markets division. Long a fixture in the Metro Atlanta commercial real estate community, O'Neill was promoted again after being named president of C&W's U.S. Central region in August 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO