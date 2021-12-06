Police dog takes massive dump on Philadelphia Flyers logo at Wells Fargo Center [Video]

The Philadelphia Flyers have added some more defensive depth, claiming Kevin Connauton off waivers from the Florida Panthers according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Connauton, 31, signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Panthers in June which came with a huge minor-league guarantee in case he was sent to the AHL at any point. That hasn’t been the case so far, as he’s instead played 13 games with Florida and now finds himself joining the Flyers. It will be the sixth team of his career, one that has spanned more than 330 games to this point.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO