'Battle Chasers' TV Series to be Developed by 'John Wick's Derek Kolstad for Alcon

By Hilary Remley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattle Chasers, a long-running comic book series by Joe Madureira, has just been acquired by Alcon Television Group. The series will be developed for the small screen by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, who is set to write and executive produce the live-action adaptation. This comes after news that...

