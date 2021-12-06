ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Godfather’ Getting Theatrical Re-Release in 4K for 50th Anniversary

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Ford Coppola has revealed that The Godfather is coming back to theaters in 2022 with a new 4K remaster that enhances the sound and image quality of one of the greatest movies in the history of cinema. The film will return to theaters for the film's 50th anniversary, giving fans...

collider.com

