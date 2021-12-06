The Anthony Gargano Show 12-6-2021

The Sixers season is not exactly going as planned to this point to put it lightly. The team currently sits at 11-11, good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. We’re over a month into the NBA season, and the Sixers are out of playoff position, trailing teams like the Hornets, Cavaliers, and Wizards in the standings. It’s not time for the panic button yet, but it certainly is worth asking questions about why the team is having trouble. Over the past week or so, one of the main issues facing the team has been their end of game plays execution. Now, the Sixers should have never been in a close game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if they hadn’t shot bricks for a whole half, they probably wouldn’t have been in Boston against the Celtics. The fact is, though, that the Sixers had opportunities late to win both of those games, and their final plays left a lot to be desired. It’s a troubling showing considering Doc Rivers’ late game issues in the playoffs last year, and something the team will want to correct so that they’re more prepared for late game scenarios in games that matter.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO