NHL

The Anthony Gargano Show 12-6-2021

975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony opens up with news that...

975thefanatic.com

sportstalkline.com

Anthony Brown Postgame Week 12 | #LVvsDAL | Dallas Cowboys 2021

Cornerback Anthony Brown shares his thoughts following a 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2L07gMO. Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys. Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@dallascowboys. Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys. Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/DallasCowboys. Get the App: apple.co/1GG1G36.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 12-2-2021

John opens with his reaction to the recent struggles by the Sixers and Flyers (0:06-23:52). The MLB Shutdown is here (23:52-46:06). Is tanking the way the Eagles could possibly go following this week? (46:06-1:09:44). Is Jonathan Gannon doing better than Shane Steichen? (1:09:44-1:32:15). There are some interesting numbers on Jalen Hurts that don’t inspire confidence (1:32:15-1:54:05). Thursday Game Time – November Name Dropper (1:54:05-2:18:17). Happy 60th Anniversary Beasley Media! (2:18:17-2:40:02). The show wraps up with an interview with Philadelphia Wings Head Coach and GM Paul Day (2:40:02-3:00:45).
MLB
975thefanatic.com

The Devon Givens Show 12-2-2021

Devon has some thoughts on the Sixers disappointing loss to the Celtics in Boston last night. Is it time to panic or not? Former Eagles WR Jason Avant joins the show to break down Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts’ recent struggles.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 12-2-21

(00:00-10:04) It is General Knowledge THURSDAY. Mike is back and ready to roll. He starts off the show talking about the struggles of the Sixers and Flyers and how it might be time to make some changes. Will Alain Vigneault survive the season? Should the Flyers make other coaching changes? What should the Sixers do about Matisse Thybulles offense struggles? Tyrone and Jen give their takes on what should happen. Mike also introduces todays General Knowledge categories. Todays over/under is 7.5.
SPORTS
Person
Alain Vigneault
975thefanatic.com

Who Should Temple Football Target As The Teams NEXT Head Coach?

If you’re a Temple football fan, this past season was a ROUGH one. If you’re a Temple football fan AND an Eagles fan then just know….I feel for ya. The team FINALLY fired head coach Rod Carey after 3 seasons and now the team is looking for yet another head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
93.7 The Fan

NHL honors Guentzel for big week

Jake Guentzel had a huge week for the Pens including his fourth career hat trick, the Pens forward named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week with the team in Seattle Monday
NHL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyrone Johnson 12-4-2021

Word of the Day is Panic, Tyrone explains why not to panic about the Sixers, and why we maybe should about the Eagles.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Derrick Gunn Previews Eagles vs Jets

D Gunn hops on with Anthony to preview the Eagles-Jets game this Sunday!
NFL
#Flyers#Eagles
975thefanatic.com

Flyers Fire Alain Vigneault

Alain Vigneault is OUT as Flyers head coach according to Frank Seravalli. Not much is known at this time. But what is known is after starting off the season strong, the Flyers have lost 8 straight games and lost 7-1 in a lifeless effort. This coming off last season where the Flyers were a MASSIVE letdown. They had a 25-23 record but they had the luxury of using COVID as an excuse. This season, there are no excuses.
NHL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 12-04-2021

Hunter opens the show reacting to the Sixers big win over the Hawks last night. Are we being too hard on this team given the circumstances? Flyers broadcaster Jim Jackson joins the show to break down the team’s recent struggles.
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Jason Mytertus 12-4-21

Jason was feeling a little troubled today. Troubled in what within the Philly Sports world brings us joy? He wanted to know what you think?
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers That Tell The Story of Eagles vs Jets

The Eagles did what they are supposed to do. They beat up on a bad team. It started kind of ugly. The Jets scored three straight TDs. But so did the Eagles. And while the Eagles went on to score 12 more points (all on FGs) the Jets got shut down the rest of the game. I don’t know if you can say they looked great, but they looked competent. And after the loss the week before to the Giants, we will take competent. Here are 5 numbers that tell the story of the game.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Sixers End Of Game Plays Have Been Terrible Lately

The Sixers season is not exactly going as planned to this point to put it lightly. The team currently sits at 11-11, good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. We’re over a month into the NBA season, and the Sixers are out of playoff position, trailing teams like the Hornets, Cavaliers, and Wizards in the standings. It’s not time for the panic button yet, but it certainly is worth asking questions about why the team is having trouble. Over the past week or so, one of the main issues facing the team has been their end of game plays execution. Now, the Sixers should have never been in a close game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if they hadn’t shot bricks for a whole half, they probably wouldn’t have been in Boston against the Celtics. The fact is, though, that the Sixers had opportunities late to win both of those games, and their final plays left a lot to be desired. It’s a troubling showing considering Doc Rivers’ late game issues in the playoffs last year, and something the team will want to correct so that they’re more prepared for late game scenarios in games that matter.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Jalen Hurts Out, Minshew To Start

Jalen Hurts is OUT tomorrow against the Jets with an ankle injury and Gardner Minshew will make his first start for the Eagles. This according to our own Derrick Gunn, who you can hear on the Fanatic Pregame Show with Devon Givens. Minshew lit the NFL on fire in 2019....
NFL
nhltradetalk.com

Jason Spezza Offered In-Person Hearing for Knee on Neal Pionk

As per the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for his knee on Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. With this hearing comes the option to suspend the player for five games or more. The date and time of his hearing has yet to be determined.
NHL

