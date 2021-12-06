Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Getting Two Spider-Man: No Way Home Suits

After nearly four years, 2018’s God of War will finally be abandoning its PlayStation exclusivity next month when it launches on PC. Although the critically acclaimed sequel received some welcome enhancements on PS5 via a patch earlier this year, the PC version will be developed by Jetpack Interactive with assistance from Sony Santa Monica and will have some exclusive features of its own. As shown off in the trailer below, God of War on PC can run at up to 4K with an unlocked framerate for supported devices, and features a nice variety of graphical presets and options including NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Support. Plus, players who still wish to use a controller will find full support for both the Dualshock 4 and Dualsense controllers alongside customizable mouse and keyboard options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO