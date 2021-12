Holland started the season with an opening win over the Trojans of Fruitport 53-22. The Dutch started the game a little slow but once the second quarter began and the nerves were gone Holland pulled away. “We were so ready to play in front of a full crowd again that I think we might have been too amped up. The nerves needed to calm down a bit. Once they did, the team really took over and controlled the game.” Said Holland Coach Dan Telgenhof. The Dutch were up by one after the first 13-12 but then were able to pull away thanks to their press and patience in their half court offense. “We locked in defensively and held them to single digits the rest of the way.” Holland was led in scoring by senior Ellie Zomer with 16 and junior Ari Gray also with 16. Contributing seven apiece was Julia Kooyer and Beka Stilwell. Holland plays away at Northview on Friday night.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO