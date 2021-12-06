Gran Turismo 7 Shows Off Deep Forest Raceway, Introduces New Vision Concept

World Finals for Gran Turismo to be broadcasted on Youtube, Facebook. For those who love watching car racing, love seeing competitive esports, or simply want to see the last of a Worlds championship, they have all of that combined this weekend. From December 3rd to 5th, 2021, the world championship for Gran Turismo will go live. Not only that, but this will go live on PlayStation and Gran Turismo YouTube and Facebook pages. And too, this marks the end of the current Gran Turismo World Championships, which started in partnership with the FIA.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO