Platzi raises investment round for 60 million dollars

By Entrepreneur en Español
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe professional education platform Platzi announced the lifting of a Series B investment round for 60 million dollars with which it plans to become the most consolidated Edtech in Latin America and expand its educational offerings in Portuguese, English and Spanish. This injection of capital was led by Prosus,...

