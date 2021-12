The red carpet has never looked so venomous. On Nov. 29, Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the 2021 Ballon d'Or football awards in Paris looking dashing as ever. The ceremony, which honors the best men's and women's football players, had the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress channelling her inner villain with a fabulously frightening designer outfit. Zendaya wore a custom Roberto Cavalli metal spine dress designed by Fausto Puglisi and styled by Law Roach. The formfitting dress featured a boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves, but the second Zendaya turned around, we knew that this was so much more than a simple black red carpet look.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO